Official Poster Released for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Cinema

ATHENS – ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ featuring Toula and the famous Portokalos family is coming to the big screen on September 8. Rita Wilson shared the official poster of the highly anticipated film on her personal Instagram page, which was reposted by creator Nia Vardalos.

“Opa! Your favorite Greek family is headed to the homeland. 🇬🇷 @NiaVardalos ( wrote and directed this time! ) and the entire cast return for #MyBigFatGreekWedding3, only in theaters September 8! @MBFGreekWedding,” wrote the famous producer in the caption.

The poster, released by Focus Features and featuring the endless blue of Corfu as its backdrop – where most of the filming took place – shows the lead couple and eight beloved faces of the ‘family’.

The promotional material invites viewers to “join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns.”

Among the cast are Elena Kampouris, Maria Vakratsi, Andrea Martin, Joey Fatone, while new faces have been added, such as Elias Cacavas, and Melina Kotzéloú.

The first film, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’, with a budget of just $5 million, was released in 2002 and achieved record-breaking box office success, earning Nia Vardalos an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.