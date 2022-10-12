Official Inauguration of Hellenikon Project to Be Held on Monday

Society

ATHENS – The official inauguration of the Hellenikon project will be held on Monday, Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced on Wednesday.

The project, he added, “is running ahead of schedule, all the properties during its first phase have been sold, and there are no pending issues.”

He also noted that the Hellenikon project is an investment which shows that “Greece is truly a different country today, not only in terms of governance, but in terms of a substantial change which has taken place at the core of Greek society.”

“The coming economic headwind is the polar opposite of the trajectory we want to map out,” Georgiadis noted, “therefore we need to settle our domestic affairs ahead of these new conditions that are coming at full blast.”

Finally, Georgiadis mentioned that both the Skaramangas and Elefsina Shipyards reopen in 2023, and detailed current progress.