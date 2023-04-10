x

April 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

SPORTS

Official Hatzidakis Stood Down After Clash with Liverpool’s Robertson

April 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson appeals to assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Sunday April 9, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating matches while the English Football Association (FA) looks into his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on Sunday .

The official appeared to raise his arm when colliding with Robertson during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which oversees referees and assistants, said Monday that Hatzidakis had been taken off duty for now.

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

“I know it happened but I didn’t watch it,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday. “If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves.”

RELATED

International
Milan Clubs Back among Elite in Champions League Quarters

MILAN — Two storied Italian clubs are back among Europe's elite for the first time in more than a decade.

SPORTS
Antetokounmpo Was Honored, Grizzlies Beat Bucks 137-114
SPORTS
Lakers Beat Suns to Keep Hopes Alive of Avoiding Play-in

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.