Officer that Shot Roma Boy Should Be Jailed on Remand, Prosecutor Finds

Politics

ATHENS – The police officer that shot a 16-year-old Roma boy in the head after a pursuit for 20 euros of unpaid petrol should be jailed on remand, a Thessaloniki public prosecutor recommended on Monday.

According to the prosecutor, the 34-year-old DIAS motorcycle patrol officer, given his experience, should not have opened fire in this instance.

As the prosecutor and examining magistrate assigned to the case disagree on whether the 34-year-old should remain in custody, a decision must now be made by a Judicial Council within the next few days.