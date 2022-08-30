x

August 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Wine & Spirits

Oenops Wines – Enjoy the Fruits of a Labor of Love

August 30, 2022
By The National Herald
31
31

Oenops Wine – ‘Oenops’ means ‘Wine Face’ – was founded in Greece, the Land of Dionysus, in 2015, by the talented winemaker Nikos Karatzas.

The company owns no vineyards. Rather, they work with growers of indigenous varieties from selected terroirs/regions in Greece, primarily cool-climate sites and aged vines.

Above all, Oenops works with ambitious growers with a sustainable philosophy approach.

Their mission is to source great fruit and craft great wines from it. The approach of Oenops Wines is to express the typicity a grape may carry from the variety and the place it comes from, aiming to produce authentic, fruit-forward wines.

 

Oenops uses no protocols. As they state, “we taste, taste, and adapt our approach to each lot based on our philosophy. Our goal is to produce tasteful, elegant wines that add value to our customers’ precious moments.”

Indigenous varieties like Malagousia, Assyrtiko, Vidiano, Roditis, Xinomavro, Limniona, and Mavroudi are carefully selected for that purpose. Each of the plots is treated as one lot in the winery; this way, they better understand the work done in the vineyard and are able to improve annually.

“The prices are miraculously low for the quality delivered,” notes Jancis Robinson.

Some ratings by Decanter and Jancis Robinson for Oenops Varietal Wines include: Vidiano Decanter 95p, Limniona Decanter 96p, and Apla Rose Decanter 90p.

Descriptions of two favorites follow:

Oenops, Apla White 2020 Greece 12.5%
60% Malagousia, 30% Assyrtiko, and 10% 45-year-old Roditis blend from three different parts of Greece. Aged for just three months in tanks or amphora on fine lees before bottling.
Florally fragrant and very nicely balanced. No one component dominates, yet the blend goes on and on in the mouth. This is a great demonstration of the sophistication of modern Greek wine. Clean and fresh. VGV 16.5 Drink 2022–24 JR

Oenops, Apla Red 2020 Greece 13%
50% Xinomavro, 30% Limniona, and 20% Mavroudi blend from vines 15 to 50 years old from three different regions.
There is a lot of interest in this offering as Xinomavro’s typical, charred notes seem to dominate. “This wine seems to have quite a future too,” Oenops Wine states. VGV 16.5 Drink 2022– 26 JR

RELATED

Tourism
First Organised Underwater Civil Wedding Held in Alonissos

ALONISSOS - The first underwater civil wedding ceremony, held in the enchanting deeps of the sea surrounding the island of Alonissos, took place on Monday with the island's mayor Petros Vafinis officiating.

Food
Good Year for Greek Olive Oil, But Faces Keen Competition
Tourism
Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Shopping Destinations

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fuel Leaks Force NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings