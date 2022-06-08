x

June 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Music

Odessa Classics Μusic Festival Moves to Thessaloniki Due to the War

June 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Odessa Opera (1)
FILE- Odessa Opera House. Photo: Alex Levitsky & Dmitry Shamatazhi, Tokugawapants, via Wikimedia Commons

THESSALONIKI – The Odessa Classics Music Festival will be held in the city of Thessaloniki on June 9-13 for the first time since it was founded in 2015, due to the war situation in Ukraine, it was announced at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Thessaloniki and Greece “are helping out so that Odessa Classics can survive in this difficult year,” noted Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov at the briefing, who is also the festival’s founder and artistic director. The Ukrainian artist also thanked Greek Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni for helping to move the festival to host city Thessaloniki, and he called it an “unforgettable gesture.”

On her side, Mendoni noted, “Throughout human history, violence has never succeeded in overpowering art,” adding that “we will not allow it today either. I hope it will be the first and last time that the Odessa Classics Music Festival is looking for a home somewhere else.” As she noted, Odessa served as the home of a thriving Greek intellectual community which organized the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821. “Now that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, Greece returns the favor by hosting one of the city’s key cultural icons alive.”

Proceeds from the festival’s opening and closing concerts will be donated to the Red Cross for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The festival’s program is available at https://www.odessaclassicsthessaloniki.gr.

RELATED

Music
Foo Fighters Plan 2 Tribute Concerts for Taylor Hawkins

NEW YORK — Foo Fighters will honor the rock band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September — one in London and the other in Los Angeles.

Music
Making Music Accessible the Goal of Pearl Scholarship Winner
Music
Former Bon Jovi Bassist, Founding Member Alec John Such Dies

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings