x

January 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Science

Object Edge Launches New Data Engineering Practice, Helping Enterprise Businesses Build for the Future

January 25, 2023
By Associated Press
AP1648181487126621
Headshot of Vinny Maurici, VP of Data Engineering at Object Edge

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – January 24, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Object Edge is proud to announce the hiring of Vinny Maurici and the launch of its Data Engineering Practice. This new practice will offer a wide range of data-driven services to help organizations succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. This is an expansion of Object Edge’s current service offerings, including digital transformation consulting; commerce, CPQ, and OMS implementation; and experience design.

Object Edge’s Data Engineering Practice will focus on helping organizations take advantage of their data to maximize their business performance. The practice will provide services including data strategy, data architecture, data governance, data modeling, data analytics, data engineering, data visualization, and more.

“We are very excited to have Vinny onboard to launch the fourth pillar of our solutions to our clients,” says Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge. “In our consultative conversations, we heard a persistent need for help in cleaning, organizing, and governing enterprise data. At Object Edge, we love tackling these hairy digital problems and helping businesses build for the future.”

Object Edge’s Data Engineering Practice will draw on the company’s deep experience in data management, artificial intelligence and analytics.

As Vice President of Data Engineering, Maurici is accountable for the growth, success and thought leadership of the data practice at Object Edge. He brings 15+ years of master data, merchandising, and governance experience, and has launched several successful enterprise and Fortune 500 global product data programs in B2B Manufacturing & Distribution, Retail, and Food Services.

“Joining Object Edge to lead the Data Engineering Practice is a truly exciting moment,” says Vinny Maurici, VP of Data Engineering. “We’re bringing world-class solutions and business outcomes to turn data into a true and tangible asset for our customers. With our deep expertise in data science and analytics, I’m confident we can provide clients with the tools and services they need to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world.”

About Object Edge

Established in 1994, Object Edge is an award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by creating effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support digital business growth with commerce and CPQ implementation, experience design, and data engineering.

Find Object Edge at objectedge.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:
Sarah Falcon
VP of Marketing
sarah.falcon@objectedge.com
5402707971

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Object Edge Launches New Data Engineering Practice, Helping Enterprise Businesses Build for the Future

 

RELATED

Science
Learning to Lie: AI Tools Adept at Creating Disinformation

WASHINGTON — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires.

Science
Pretty but Toxic: Watch Toddlers around These Houseplants
Health
Amazon Launches a Subscription Prescription Drug Service

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days (Video)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - January 24, 2023 - ( Newswire.

WASHINGTON — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires.

ATHENS – The head of the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE) body Christos Rammos said in a letter to Parliament that a government minister, a parliamentary aide and four military officials had their phones legally tapped by the National Intelligence Service EYP.

When visiting friends or family who have both houseplants and young children, I've been compared to "Aunt Bonnie" from the Geico commercial "Aunt Infestation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.