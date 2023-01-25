Object Edge Launches New Data Engineering Practice, Helping Enterprise Businesses Build for the Future

Science

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – January 24, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Object Edge is proud to announce the hiring of Vinny Maurici and the launch of its Data Engineering Practice. This new practice will offer a wide range of data-driven services to help organizations succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. This is an expansion of Object Edge’s current service offerings, including digital transformation consulting; commerce, CPQ, and OMS implementation; and experience design.

Object Edge’s Data Engineering Practice will focus on helping organizations take advantage of their data to maximize their business performance. The practice will provide services including data strategy, data architecture, data governance, data modeling, data analytics, data engineering, data visualization, and more.

“We are very excited to have Vinny onboard to launch the fourth pillar of our solutions to our clients,” says Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge. “In our consultative conversations, we heard a persistent need for help in cleaning, organizing, and governing enterprise data. At Object Edge, we love tackling these hairy digital problems and helping businesses build for the future.”

Object Edge’s Data Engineering Practice will draw on the company’s deep experience in data management, artificial intelligence and analytics.

As Vice President of Data Engineering, Maurici is accountable for the growth, success and thought leadership of the data practice at Object Edge. He brings 15+ years of master data, merchandising, and governance experience, and has launched several successful enterprise and Fortune 500 global product data programs in B2B Manufacturing & Distribution, Retail, and Food Services.

“Joining Object Edge to lead the Data Engineering Practice is a truly exciting moment,” says Vinny Maurici, VP of Data Engineering. “We’re bringing world-class solutions and business outcomes to turn data into a true and tangible asset for our customers. With our deep expertise in data science and analytics, I’m confident we can provide clients with the tools and services they need to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world.”

