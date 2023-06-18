NYT: Greece Left to Defend How Hundreds Drowned in Refugee Boat Left Adrift

Society

Paramedics carry an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis)

NEW YORK – The capsizing and sinking of a boat overloaded with refugees the Greek Coast Guard was attempting to tow to safety – after it was left adrift – has spurred uneasy questions about how it happened.

The sinking of the Adriana, which took hundreds of people, families, women and children to the bottom of one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean, came as Greek was in between elections, a second round due June 25.

That’s expected to see the return to outright power of the former ruling New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who stepped down for an interim government before the second polls.

And it came after he had earlier defended his policy of trying to keep out refugees and migrants while denying his government had conducted unlawful pushbacks at sea and at land borders.

He had said keeping out refugees and migrants was building good will in the European Union, which had closed its borders to them and with Greece the outlying border, the country holding thousands in detention camps, mainly on islands.

In a review of the tragedy, the New York Times said it has left Greece and the EU trying to explain what critics said has been a near-cruel attitude toward people risking their lives at sea hoping to find a better life, hundreds perishing at sea.

Mitsotakis lashed out at critics of Greece’s efforts to save them, saying that the criticism should be directed at human traffickers, this vessel coming from Libya but most from Turkey hoping to reach five Greek islands.

The Greek authorities recovered 78 bodies from the sea and are looking for still more. But some of the 104 survivors from aboard the Adriana, a roughly 80- to 100-foot fishing boat that set sail last week from Libya toward Italy, said the below decks were packed with women and children and sank into the dark and deep.

“That the overloaded ship was left to drift so far for so long and went down so quickly is generating uncomfortable questions throughout Greece and Europe,” said the report that left both backpedaling.

Greek authorities said they offered to help earlier but that it as rejected but reached out again after a report of an engine failure on the vessel in international waters near Greece’s boundaries.

Officials said men on the deck declined assistance or rescue attempts but the ship quickly listed and began to sank right in front of the Coast Guard crews trying to save them, seeing most drown before their eyes.

And once again a tragedy left the EU and Greece fumbling to make sense of how it happened, that help was offered but yet again people drowned amid arguments about why they were being kept out of the bloc.

DEAD IN THE WATER

The victims were from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan but it was unclear how they all set off from Libya or who was behind the smuggling operation that was trying to take them to Italy.

“The pandemic years may have muted it for a time, but an inexhaustible number of people are still willing to risk everything and board rickety boats in the hope of reaching Europe and a better life,” said the report.

But the newspaper, which had recently documented what it said was video proof of Greece pushing back refugees and migrants, noted again that the tragedy happened during hard line policies aimed at keeping these people away.

“Just days before a Greek election, there is no move by the leading party to soften Greece’s tough measures against migrants, which have lowered arrivals by 90 percent since 2015,” the report added.

Greek officials arrested nine Egyptian men who had survived the sinking, charging them with causing the wreck and illegally transferring migrants and some survivors said they were denied food and water and some may have died of exposure before the sinking.

Nearly 3,800 migrants died on routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa in 2022, said the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, expecting 2023 to be even worse.

Based on the 78 bodies recovered so far, the shipwreck this week was the deadliest for Greece since 2015. But photos of the vessel taken by a Greek Coast Guard helicopter show that the actual toll is undoubtedly much worse than that, said the paper.

“Seven hundred and fifty people,” said a survivor named Ashraf Al Kayat, 37, when asked to estimate the number on board. He said dozens of families were below deck.

The authorities said they believe that number is exaggerated but agreed that the toll was probably in the hundreds, making the disaster worse or equal to other deadly incidents, including off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“I was the one who told him to go to Italy,” Zain Mohammed, 23, who lives in Kalamata, said of his cousin, a Pakistani who died in the shipwreck. He said his cousin wanted to “fix his life, get a job, and that is easier in Italy because of the measures in Greece.”

Critics have said Greece’s tough policies, including illegally abandoning migrants at sea, have pushed human traffickers toward more perilous routes, though in the case of the Adriana, UN officials said they thought the ship got lost.

Mohammed said he spoke to a Pakistani survivor who “told me that after the mechanical failure, the Coast Guard tried to tie up the boat and it sank, and that all the women and children were underneath.”

DEATH IN THE HOLD

Marilena Giftea, 37, a Vice-President of Greece’s Red Cross, said survivors told her how they were “packed like sardines,” with women and children mostly in the hold, each person bringing smugglers more money.

Greek government officials said the ship probably sank more than two miles to the sea floor, making retrieval all but impossible, and the ship’s hold a tomb for those who sank with it.

Greece, alerted to the ship’s presence by Italian officials and the EU’s border protection agency Frontex, said the vessel passed by Malta, which it said did nothing to help, the report saying however Greece was willing to also let it be Italy’s problem to deal with.

A Greek Coast Guard spokesman, Nikos Alexiou, initially denied that a Coast Guard ship ever tied ropes to the vessel after media reports contradicted that later changed the story to admit it.

Afterward, the traffickers or migrants untied the ropes and the Coast Guard ship moved away, observing from a close distance, a Shipping Ministry official said, but the details remain murky.

In the Greek port of Kalamata in the Peloponnese, where the survivors were taken, family members came hoping to find their own, the scene surreal, the dead who were recovered from sea also taken there.

Greeks watched. Kostas Bouras, 80, leaned on his cane and shook his head. “These are desperate people — hopefully we can help,” he said, putting the blame at the feet of the smugglers who overloaded the boat and the countries that let them embark on such treacherous journeys. “You can’t blame the government in a case like this,” he told the paper.

But there was a protest in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, at the other end of the country , demonstrators holding signs that said, “We are all foreigners,” and complaining the shipwreck “wasn’t a tragedy, but a murder by the state and the EU.”

“It could have been us. It could have been our children,” Eleni Giakoumi, 67, who marched in anger with her husband and children told the newspaper. “What happened there was a crime.”