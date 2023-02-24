x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

NYT Calls Upcoming Panathinaikos vs. Olympiacos Match -the Oligarchs’ Derby

February 24, 2023
By TNH Staff
Superleague 2022-2023 / Panathinaikos - Olympiacos
Superleague 2022-2023 / PAO - OSFP (Photo:Giorgos Mathaios / Eurokinissi)

NEW YORK – .The New York Times features an extensive report on the derby between eternal rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, who are set to meet on Sunday at the Karaiskakis Stadium. The report focuses on off-the-field incidents that go beyond football. In particular, journalist Rory Smith, who covers football and is based in Britain, characterizes the match as the “derby of oligarchs,” linking, among other things, the activities of Olympiacos’ major shareholder, Vangelis Marinakis, and his counterpart from Panathinaikos, Giannis Alafouzos, in the shipping industry, with the transport of Russian oil.

The Alkinoos, an oil tanker sailing under the Liberian flag, arrived in Rotterdam from the Russian port of Primorsk, according to data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The data was analyzed by the investigative journalism program Reporters United, a Greek research program, and the organization Investigate Europe. The amount of Russian oil transported by the ship is not known, only that the ship’s deadweight capacity is 109,900 tons, and it is operated by Capital Ship Management. The same goes for the Aristidis, an oil and chemical tanker that arrived in Teesport, northern England, a few days later. This ship had also come from Primorsk.

The owner of Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest, Vangelis Marinakis, has not broken any laws or sanctions but facilitated the flow of Russian oil worldwide, according to an investigative report by The New York Times. The article links Marinakis and Giannis Alafouzos, the owner of Panathinaikos, to the shipping industry, specifically oil tankers transporting oil from Russia. The report notes that Marinakis owns a fleet of ships that includes Kyklades Maritime, which has continued to transport Russian oil since the start of the war. Investigate Europe calculated that these ships have “carried out 26 missions of crude oil or oil from Russia internationally” between the start of the invasion and January 5 of this year.

In the purely footballing aspect, Smith emphasizes that this is not so much the “derby of eternal rivals” but the most intense footballing rivalry in Europe. He also adds that, given the people involved in ownership, it could be characterized as the “derby of the oligarchs.”

“To what extent all of this has to do with football is anyone’s guess. Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, and Greek football as a whole are likely trapped at the crossroads for something much greater than a mere sport. On the contrary, they are pieces in a game where there is no time for ethics, where every route to success is considered fair play, where the rivalry of billionaires is played not only on the field but in stadiums and ports, on shipping lanes, and airwaves. There, the real prize is not a trophy but pure, unquestionable power,” the article concludes, also looking back at earlier clashes between Alafouzos and Marinakis from the period of allegations about match-fixing and tensions in the Super League meetings.

RELATED

SPORTS
PAOK’s Georgios Koutsias Reportedly Close to Chicago Fire Transfer

NEW YORK - One of Greek football's rising talents, Georgios Koutsias, is on the verge of making a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire from his current club, PAOK, for a transfer fee of $2.

SPORTS
Greek-American Skier Ginni is Greece’s 1st Big Winter Sport Medalist
SPORTS
Ghana Soccer Player Christian Atsu Dies in Turkey Earthquake

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.