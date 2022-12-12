NYS Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Re-Elected to Leadership Post

Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris was unanimously re-elected as Senate Deputy Leader and Chair of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, according to a December 12 news release. He has served as Deputy Leader since 2019.

“I am honored to continue in my role as Senate Deputy Leader and Chair of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee under the leadership of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Even after the unprecedented accomplishments of our historic majority, there remains much work ahead to protect New Yorkers’ rights against erosions coming from the federal and state court systems. From protecting voting reforms, to improving our criminal justice system and getting guns off the streets, to keeping our state a stronghold for working people, and fighting for a greener New York, I am proud of the work we’ve done with the largest majority in history and look forward to continuing our efforts in the new year.”

In November, Senator Gianaris was re-elected to serve the people of western Queens in the 12th Senate District.