ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced the location of his new district office, located at 22-07 45th Street in Astoria.

“My office is a resource to the people of western Queens – whether you need help with government agencies or have ideas for laws to make our state better, my team and I are here to help,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I look forward to continuing our work improving the lives of the people of western Queens.”

Senator Gianaris’ new address is 22-07 45th Street, Suite 1008, Astoria, New York 11105. It is accessible by the N/W trains at the Ditmars Boulevard station and adjacent to the 45th Street Q69 bus stop.