NYPF Move to EPSL Conference Finals with 4-1 Win over Zum Schneider FC

Before the semi-final game at Belson Stadium, the Eastern New York State 2023 Challenge Cup champion Eleftheria Pancyprian Soccer Club (EPSC) U14s posed with the NYPF for a team picture. The EPSC U14 defeated Terryville Soccer Club in a 3-2 win in overtime to claim the title of state cup champion. Source: facebook.com/NYEPSC

The NY Pancyprian Freedoms (NYPF) opened the scoring in the 4th minute of their match with Zum Schneider FC with a James Tristino tap-in to take command of the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) conference semi-final on Sunday, June 4 at Belson Stadium. The first half ended 2-1 with Joseph Holland adding to the NYPF tally.

Sebastian Ruiz and Charlie Ledula scored and Andrea Nota kept Zum Schneider FC to within one goal with a penalty kick save in the 59th minute. The 4-1 victory means the NYPF advance to the conference final on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 PM at Belson Stadium to play NY Greek Americans. The winner of the conference final will represent the EPSL Metropolitan Conference in the Regional Final Four.

Pancyprian Youth Soccer Teams Host End of Season Award Festival

The Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth soccer teams have extended an invitation to the Community for its annual End Of the Season Trophy Award ceremony on Saturday, June 17 at the Con Edison Field in Astoria (20th Avenue and 32nd Street).

According to the press release:

“This is the day that these young athletes and their families are rewarded and appreciated for their all-year-long hard work in the soccer fields.

“There will be soccer games for all ages, among our players and guests” as well as “Parents Vs Coaches (men and women, young and old): everybody can play! BRING YOUR SHOES!!!

“Also, there will be food and refreshments served. Come and celebrate with the Eleftheria Pancyprian Family to reward these young athletes for their hard work all season long.

The event games and fun will start from 10:00 AM and later on trophies will be awarded to ALL the players.

“Also … this event will Honor the inductees to the 2022 Eleftheria Pancyprian Hall of Fame. The Eleftheria Pancyprian Hall Of Fame, is established to honor and recognize loyal members of the Club that first started as youth players, and remained loyal, lifelong members and supporters of our Club. The inductees are selected from the archives and eventually will ‘catch-up’ with everyone…

“It would be nice to see you there. If you need further information please contact the President of the Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth Soccer Teams, Mr. Nick Tziazas.”

Source: eleftheriapancyprian