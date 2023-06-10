x

June 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

SPORTS

NYPF Move to EPSL Conference Finals with 4-1 Win over Zum Schneider FC

June 10, 2023
By The National Herald
NY Pancyprian Freedoms
Before the semi-final game at Belson Stadium, the Eastern New York State 2023 Challenge Cup champion Eleftheria Pancyprian Soccer Club (EPSC) U14s posed with the NYPF for a team picture. The EPSC U14 defeated Terryville Soccer Club in a 3-2 win in overtime to claim the title of state cup champion. Source: facebook.com/NYEPSC

The NY Pancyprian Freedoms (NYPF) opened the scoring in the 4th minute of their match with Zum Schneider FC with a James Tristino tap-in to take command of the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) conference semi-final on Sunday, June 4 at Belson Stadium. The first half ended 2-1 with Joseph Holland adding to the NYPF tally.

Sebastian Ruiz and Charlie Ledula scored and Andrea Nota kept Zum Schneider FC to within one goal with a penalty kick save in the 59th minute. The 4-1 victory means the NYPF advance to the conference final on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 PM at Belson Stadium to play NY Greek Americans. The winner of the conference final will represent the EPSL Metropolitan Conference in the Regional Final Four.

Before the semi-final game at Belson Stadium, the Eastern New York State 2023 Challenge Cup champion Eleftheria Pancyprian Soccer Club (EPSC) U14s posed with the NYPF for a team picture. The EPSC U14 defeated Terryville Soccer Club in a 3-2 win in overtime to claim the title of state cup champion.

Pancyprian Youth Soccer Teams Host End of Season Award Festival

The Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth soccer teams have extended an invitation to the Community for its annual End Of the Season Trophy Award ceremony on Saturday, June 17 at the Con Edison Field in Astoria (20th Avenue and 32nd Street).

According to the press release:

“This is the day that these young athletes and their families are rewarded and appreciated for their all-year-long hard work in the soccer fields.

“There will be soccer games for all ages, among our players and guests” as well as “Parents Vs Coaches (men and women, young and old): everybody can play! BRING YOUR SHOES!!!

“Also, there will be food and refreshments served. Come and celebrate with the Eleftheria Pancyprian Family to reward these young athletes for their hard work all season long.

The event games and fun will start from 10:00 AM and later on trophies will be awarded to ALL the players.

“Also … this event will Honor the inductees to the 2022 Eleftheria Pancyprian Hall of Fame. The Eleftheria Pancyprian Hall Of Fame, is established to honor and recognize loyal members of the Club that first started as youth players, and remained loyal, lifelong members and supporters of our Club. The inductees are selected from the archives and eventually will ‘catch-up’ with everyone…

“It would be nice to see you there. If you need further information please contact the President of the Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth Soccer Teams, Mr. Nick Tziazas.”

Source: eleftheriapancyprian

RELATED

SPORTS
Italy Takes on Uruguay in U20 World Cup Final with Both Looking to Secure First Title

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Italy and Uruguay will face off in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday with both countries seeking a first title in the tournament.

SPORTS
Two Birds with One Stone for NY Greek American v. Lansdowne Yonkers FC 3-0
SPORTS
Nuggets Now in Full Command of NBA Finals, Top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 Lead

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.