NYPD Officer Nikos Stefopoulos Faces Excess Violence Complaint

General News

NEW YORK – A complaint of unjustified use of force while on duty has been filed against a Greek-American, Lt. Nikolaos Stefopoulos of the New York Police Department (NYPD), who was involved in the automotive pursuit of a 25-year-old man in Manhattan in the early hours of last Thursday, February 15.

Excessive speeds were reportedly reached in the incident that occurred, but more seriously, Stefopoulos is accused of hitting the suspect hard while he was already immobilized, resulting in serious injury and the need for him to be hospitalized.

As reported by the New York Daily News, the complainant is 25-year-old Brian Marchany, who claims that when his vehicle had already been immobilized at the intersection of Church Street and Park Place in the TriBeCa area of Manhattan, Stefopoulos hit him with his gun and then kicked him, causing Marchany to vomit and later be hospitalized.

“The video speaks for itself” Marchany declared. He said he got out of the car with his hands up, but that Stefopoulos hit him with his gun and then kicked him in the head, adding that he got dizzy and suffered a concussion. He can’t rmember what happened after he got out of the car, just that he remembers waking up in the Intensive Care Unit with oxygen and a catheter.” Marchany also faces his own charges for reckless driving and resisting arrest.

From the police there is a statement that Stefopoulos, who is respected by his colleagues for his contribution to hundreds of arrests, has been transferred to a non-patrol assignment until it is clarified whether he exceeded his duty and what exactly happened.

An NYPD spokesperson claims that the 25-year-old’s physical reaction is not due to an attack by Stefopoulos, but to the fact that he had ingested heroin before being immobilized by the police, something that his 25-year-old girlfriend – who was in the car with him – categorically denies.

A recent report by the Daily News provides another dimension to the Greek-American’s NYPD service, emphasizing that since 2014 he has been the subject of similar complaints of violence and mistreatment by detainees, with the NYPD having reached settlements totaling $200,000 to settle these cases.