NYC: Wife Immigrated from Greece Terrorized in Armed Home Invasion

QUEENS – Police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly terrorized a woman inside her own Queens home. They had tied her up and even held her at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion.

The house on 34th Avenue in Bayside was guarded by police Thursday night, after the dastardly duo broke in just before 1 p.m.

Neighbors say the husband and wife immigrated from Greece decades ago and run a Greek food cart — a cash business, which may have made them a target.

“You come here to work hard, and you can suddenly have everything taken from you,” said family friend Vincent Kavallieratos. “I wanna tell everyone to lock your doors, get cameras, alarms.”

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

