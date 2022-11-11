x

November 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

United States

NYC: Wife Immigrated from Greece Terrorized in Armed Home Invasion

November 11, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

QUEENS – Police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly terrorized a woman inside her own Queens home. They had tied her up and even held her at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion.

The house on 34th Avenue in Bayside was guarded by police Thursday night, after the dastardly duo broke in just before 1 p.m.

Neighbors say the husband and wife immigrated from Greece decades ago and run a Greek food cart — a cash business, which may have made them a target.

“You come here to work hard, and you can suddenly have everything taken from you,” said family friend Vincent Kavallieratos. “I wanna tell everyone to lock your doors, get cameras, alarms.”

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Source: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/

RELATED

General News
Greek-American John Mikos Named President and CEO of YMCA of Middle TN

NASHVILLE, TN – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced on November 2 that John Mikos has been named President and CEO of the mid-state association of YMCAs, which includes 14 family wellness centers, a 300-acre day- and resident-camp facility, the region’s largest network of before- and after-school care sites and a number of community-based outreach programs for youth and adults.

Memorials / Obituaries
Anthony Kouzounis, AHEPA Board of Trustees Member, Past Supreme President, 85
Church
Fr. Andrew Otto Ordained at St. George Cathedral in Manchester, NH

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Synaxis of the Archangels Celebrated at Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington (Vid)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Synaxis of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel and the other Bodiless Powers, as well as the patron saint of Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, was celebrated with great joy on November 8.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual global summit on climate change, said new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented his country's commitment to fighting global warming.

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the abolition of entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Diplomatic Education.

NEW YORK — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings