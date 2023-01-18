x

January 18, 2023

NYC Restaurant Week Includes Several Greek Eateries in Manhattan

January 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Ammos Estiatorio - Grand Central, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue in Manhattan. (Photo: Ammos Estiatorio)

NEW YORK – Several Greek restaurants in Manhattan are among those participating in Restaurant Week which began on January 17 and runs through February 12 with prix-fixe menus for a two-course lunch or three-course dinner at $30, $45, or $60 from restaurants all across the five boroughs. Some restrictions and exclusions apply. Check with each restaurant for the details.

Ammos Estiatorio – Grand Central, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue in Manhattan, features upscale authentic Greek cuisine from various regions of Greece with a focus on seafood and incorporating many ingredients, such as sea salt, dried oregano, capers, and caperberries, imported from Greece, and many staples like olive oil, honey, and halloumi produced on a family farm in Cyprus. The wine list includes 200 Greek wines. More information is available by phone: 212-922-9999 and online: https://bit.ly/3Whfr73.

Anassa Taverna – Manhattan, 200 East 60th Street, transports diners to the historic Athens neighborhood of Plaka with simply prepared fresh fish and traditional Greek fare. More information is available by phone: 212-371-5200 and online:
https://manhattan.anassataverna.com.

Kyma, 15 West 18th Street in the Flatiron district of Manhattan, weaves together the traditional Greek taverna with the stylish island chic of Mykonos. The menu transports patrons to the sun-drenched islands of Greece for classic dishes made with the highest quality extra virgin olive oil from the Peloponnese. Fresh fish are flown in daily from the Mediterranean. More information is available by phone: 212-268-5555 and online: https://kymarestaurants.com/home.

Eléa, 217 West 85th Street is a modern split-level Greek restaurant with a sunny and welcoming atmosphere, sharing design and menu similarities with Kyma, its downtown sibling. Among the items on the menu are eggplant-zucchini chips with tzatziki dip, fried kefalograviera cheese, grilled lamb chops, and creamy seafood orzotto laced with Metaxa brandy, while the the raw bar offers yellow fin tuna tartare. Phone: 212-369-9800. Website: https://eleanyc.com.

Thalassa, 179 Franklin Street in Tribeca, the elegant and earthy fish-market style restaurant, features the most extensive Greek wine list in the city. Among the seafood favorites on the menu, try the scallops in phyllo dough. Phone: 212-941-7661. Website: https://thalassanyc.com.

The white sails by the bar at Thalassa Restaurant evoke the sea and the Aegean islands. Photo: TNH/Costas Bej
The white sails by the bar at Thalassa Restaurant evoke the sea and the Aegean islands. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

Limani, the Greek and Mediterranean restaurant in Rockefeller Center, uses only the highest-quality local and Mediterranean seafood as well as capers from Santorini, saffron from Kozani, and local organic vegetables. Phone: 212-858-9200. Website: https://limani.com/new-york/.

Molyvos, newly reopened in a new location, 402 West 43rd Street, is a celebration of the Livanos family’s ancestral hometown on the island of Lesvos, offers a variety of spreads, seasonal raw seafood dishes, whole grilled fish, and beloved classics alongside the country’s largest cellar of wines exclusively from Greece. Phone: 212-582-7500. Website: https://www.molyvos.com.
Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, 5th floor, offers seafood in an industrial-chic setting with a view of the Vessel and the Hudson River. Customers get to pick their meal from the display of glistening chilled fish which is then prepared in the kitchen and grilled to perfection with a dash of olive oil and lemon. Moe information is available by phone: 646-907-1970 and online: https://bit.ly/3CTC62s.

The iconic Greek restaurant Molyvos has found a new home at 402 West 43rd Street in Manhattan. (Photo: Molyvos)

Also on the list are Anassa Taverna – Downtown, Kellari Taverna, Periyali, and Iris. The full list of Greek restaurants participating in Restaurant Week NYC is available online: https://bit.ly/3Hbxc3t.

