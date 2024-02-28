x

February 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

February 28, 2024
By Associated Press
NYC furniture store shut down after housing more than 40 migrants
NYC furniture store shut down after housing more than 40 migrants. (Photo: YouTube/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

The city Department of Buildings ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture in Queens vacated due to “severe overcrowding and hazardous fire trap conditions,” spokesperson David Maggiotto said Tuesday.

The agency issued two violations to the landlord — 132-03 Liberty Avenue Management Corporation — for illegal work without a permit and for occupying the two-story mixed-used building contrary to city records.

Maggiotto said city inspectors found the building’s first-floor commercial space and cellar had been converted into sleeping quarters, with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed on both floors and able to fit about 41 people.

They also found plumbing work had been performed in the building without permits and the basement lacked safe egress and had no ventilation or natural light.

No one answered phone numbers associated with the storefront Tuesday, but Ebou Sarr, the store’s owner, told WPIX that most of the people staying there were recently arrived migrants from his native Senegal in West Africa.

Sarr said he was charging residents $300 a month for a place to sleep as well as providing breakfast, lunch and dinner. He said as many as 70 people were staying there because they couldn’t afford a place to live after timing out of the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants.

“They’re my people. I have to do something about it, so I started taking them in,” Sarr tearfully told WPIX and other news outlets outside the shop.

The fire department said it responded to the address Monday after receiving a complaint about a large number of e-bikes in the rear yard that could be a fire safety hazard.

The city Emergency Management office, which has been operating the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants, said it is assisting the now displaced tenants.

RELATED

Politics
Michigan Takeaways: Presidential Primaries Show Warning Signs for Trump and Biden

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday’s results showed that both candidates have cause for concern in their bid to win the swing state in November.

Society
Shooting Stuns Indigenous Whaling Village on Alaska’s Desolate North Slope
Politics
Biden Implores Congress to Avoid a Government Shutdown, Send Urgent Aid to Ukraine and Israel

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin will return to the USA, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist.

ATHENS – The second Generative Artificial Intelligence Summit in Southeast Europe, the largest of its kind in Europe, with 3,000 live participants and a 15,000-strong online community, will take place February 29 -March The Summit will position Athens as a global focal point for Artificial Intelligence for three days.

ATHENS - On the one-year grim anniversary of a head-on train crash just outside a tunnel in central Greece, which killed 57 people, promises made in the immediate aftermath to add long-delayed safety measures haven’t been met.

ATHENS — Widespread strikes in Greece halted trains and ferries on Wednesday in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.