NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NYC furniture store shut down after housing more than 40 migrants.
(Photo: YouTube/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.
The city Department of Buildings ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture in Queens vacated due to “severe overcrowding and hazardous fire trap conditions,” spokesperson David Maggiotto said Tuesday.
The agency issued two violations to the landlord — 132-03 Liberty Avenue Management Corporation — for illegal work without a permit and for occupying the two-story mixed-used building contrary to city records.
Maggiotto said city inspectors found the building’s first-floor commercial space and cellar had been converted into sleeping quarters, with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed on both floors and able to fit about 41 people.
They also found plumbing work had been performed in the building without permits and the basement lacked safe egress and had no ventilation or natural light.
No one answered phone numbers associated with the storefront Tuesday, but Ebou Sarr, the store’s owner, told WPIX that most of the people staying there were recently arrived migrants from his native Senegal in West Africa.
Sarr said he was charging residents $300 a month for a place to sleep as well as providing breakfast, lunch and dinner. He said as many as 70 people were staying there because they couldn’t afford a place to live after timing out of the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants.
“They’re my people. I have to do something about it, so I started taking them in,” Sarr tearfully told WPIX and other news outlets outside the shop.
The fire department said it responded to the address Monday after receiving a complaint about a large number of e-bikes in the rear yard that could be a fire safety hazard.
The city Emergency Management office, which has been operating the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants, said it is assisting the now displaced tenants.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday’s results showed that both candidates have cause for concern in their bid to win the swing state in November.
ATHENS – The second Generative Artificial Intelligence Summit in Southeast Europe, the largest of its kind in Europe, with 3,000 live participants and a 15,000-strong online community, will take place February 29 -March The Summit will position Athens as a global focal point for Artificial Intelligence for three days.
ATHENS - On the one-year grim anniversary of a head-on train crash just outside a tunnel in central Greece, which killed 57 people, promises made in the immediate aftermath to add long-delayed safety measures haven’t been met.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In