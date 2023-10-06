x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

NYC Mayor to Residents of Puebla, Mexico: ‘Mi Casa es su Casa,’ but ‘there’s no More Room’

October 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Mexico US New York
New York Mayor Eric Adams gives a thumbs up as he leaves the building after participating in a forum by the US - Mexico Foundation in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

PUEBLA, Mexico — New York City Mayor Eric Adams brought a mix of messages to central Mexico’s Puebla state Thursday, trying carefully to walk the line for a city known for welcoming migrants from around the world, but currently struggling with an influx of asylum seekers.

Inside Puebla’s ornate state congress building, decked floor-to-ceiling in cream-yellow Portuguese tiles broken only by Greco-Roman columns, Adams focused on the ties binding his city and a Mexican state that has sent some 800,000 of its people to New York over the years.

But later, talking to reporters, Adams again returned to the refrain that he has carried on his Latin America trip: New York is “at capacity.”

“We are neighbors. We are familia. Mi casa es su casa. Your struggles are my struggles,” Adams said inside the legislative chamber shortly after state Gov. Sergio Salomón Céspedes dubbed him “Mayor of Puebla York.”

The Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, center, poses for selfies with local businessmen and dignitaries during an event at the former Municipal Palace in Puebla, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernanda Pesce)

Migrants “are our future and we cannot lose one of them,” Adams said.

Speaking to reporters immediately afterwards, however, the mayor was more direct.

“There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not,” he said. “We don’t want to put people in congregate shelters. We don’t want people to think they will be employed.”

Adams said around 800,000 immigrants from the state of Puebla live in New York City, which has had to absorb over 120,000 more asylum seekers in the last year.

Late Tuesday, New York City asked a court for the ability to suspend its unique, so-called “right to shelter” agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to anyone who asks for it.

The filing is the latest in a monthslong attempt to suspend the law that has long made New York a sanctuary city. The Adams administration argues the agreement was never designed for a humanitarian crisis like the city faces today.

Adams said the current crisis has been partly caused by what he called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “inhumane” decision last April to send migrants on chartered buses from his state to New York City.

The Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, center, poses for photos with local lawmakers at the Puebla state congress in Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernanda Pesce)

“These are human beings that have traveled in very dangerous terrains. And what he’s doing is exploiting this for political reasons,” said Adams.

In his address to Puebla’s state congress earlier, the mayor emphasized the role of New York City’s migrant community during the pandemic. “During COVID-19 it was your children that kept our stores open, the first responders, transportation professionals, healthcare professionals,” he said. “We survived COVID because your children were in our city.”

After the speeches by Puebla’s governor and the city mayor, members of congress began chanting “Adams hermano, ya eres poblano,” a welcome that translates to “Brother Adams, you are already a Pueblan.”

Later, speaking to New York media, Adams said these are “extremely challenging times.”

“It’s going to be extremely painful for New Yorkers and migrants and asylum seekers,” he said. “They deserve a more dignified environment than what we are able to give because of the magnitude of this problem, and the costs associated with it, and of the navigation of this crisis.”

The mayor began a four-day tour of Latin America on Wednesday evening with a visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, a place of worship for many would-be migrants immediately before they begin their journey north.

Over the next two days Adams plans to travel to Quito, Ecuador, and Bogota, Colombia, before visiting the jungle-clad Darien Gap, a particularly dangerous section of the route many migrants take north at the border of Panama and Colombia.

 

RELATED

Politics
Who Might Replace McCarthy as House Speaker?

WASHINGTON — For Republicans, it's a question with no clear answer: Who becomes House speaker after Kevin McCarthy?It's not at all certain that any of the GOP candidates will be able to round up enough votes — 218, if all lawmakers are present and voting — to ascend to one of the most powerful positions in government, second in line to the presidency.

Society
Meta and X Questioned by Lawmakers over Lack of Rules against AI-generated Political Deepfakes
Politics
Donald Trump Endorses Jim Jordan to Succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.