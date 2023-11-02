x

November 2, 2023

NYC Mayor Adams’ Chief Fundraiser’s Home Raided by FBI

November 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news conference, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NEW YORK – In a startling revelation, a report by The New York Times (NYT) disclosed that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents carried out a search at the Brooklyn residence of Mayor Eric Adams’s prime fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, today. Suggs, a campaign consultant, is significantly involved in forwarding the mayor’s agenda. The information was confirmed by two individuals privy to the circumstances.

The impromptu raid led to Mayor Adams cancelling a slew of meetings originally slated for Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., where he was to engage with White House officials and Congress members concerning the migrant surge in New York and other large cities. Instead, the mayor made a hasty return to New York to address an unspecified matter, as per a spokesperson for the mayor.

Suggs, who was unavailable for comments, plays a pivotal role in Mayor Adams’s fundraising endeavors, having aided in amassing over $2.5 million already for the mayor’s 2025 re-election bid.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

