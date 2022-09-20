x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC ºF

ATHENS ºF

Society

NYC Εnding Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers on Nov. 1

September 20, 2022
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Subway Shooting
A passenger looks out onto the platform while riding a northbound train in 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers Nov. 1 but will continue to require its own workers to be inoculated, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms.

Adams, a Democrat, announced the relaxation of private-sector vaccine rules at a City Hall news conference where he got his own updated COVID-19 booster shot and urged others to follow his example.

“I’m thrilled to roll up my sleeve and get boosted and encourage all eligible New Yorkers to do the same,” Adams said.

New York City began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021.

Most Broadway theaters stopped requiring proof of vaccination over the summer, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this month that masks are no longer required on public transportation, including subway trains and stations.

Proof of vaccination will for the time being still be required for municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, officials said.

Asked about the differing rules for public and private employees, city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “We’re looking at all of our policies and thinking about a glide path towards normal.”

RELATED

Society
Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov.

Society
Official Jailed in Las Vegas Journalist Killing Due in Court
Politics
UN Chief Warns Global Leaders: The World Is in “Great Peril”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings