March 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

NY Times Shines Spotlight on New Silicon Valley Bank CEO Mayopoulos

March 15, 2023
By The National Herald
A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK – The New York Times headline – ‘Meet the Man in Charge of What Remains of Silicon Valley Bank’ – announced the introduction, but the subheadline illustrates what is at stake: “The F.D.I.C. named Tim Mayopoulos as chief executive of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. His job is to keep calm and carry on.”

Emily Flitter, who writes on Finance for the Times, began her article by noting, “when the regulators who took control of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday had to quickly find someone to run what remained of its businesses, they chose Tim Mayopoulos, a lawyer who had steered several banking and financial technology organizations through tough times.”

She adds that, “Mr. Mayopoulous was Bank of America’s general counsel during the 2008 financial crisis. He left the bank that December and later became the chief executive of Fannie Mae, the government-controlled mortgage insurer.”

Mr Tim Mayopoulos. (Photo: linkedin)

The article cites Brian Brooks, “a lawyer who has worked with Mr. Mayopoulos throughout his career, including as Fannie’s general counsel when Mr. Mayopoulos was its chief executive,” and quotes him: “He is cool as a cucumber… Going through the financial crisis at Bank of America during all the crazy stuff that happened, he was the guy whose demeanor never changed.”

Flitter explained that, “Mr. Mayopoulos will have to run the bank’s businesses, including its depository functions, while sifting through what’s left of the failed entity, looking for investments and loans that still have value, all under the watchful eyes of a board of directors appointed by the F.D.I.C.”

“At this point, he just needs to run the normal operations of the bank until it’s going to be clear what’s going to happen with it,” said Roberto Robatto, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.

Hans Morris, a managing partner of the venture capital firm Nyca Partners and the board chairman of Lending Club said, “he bridges those three worlds – the political world, the financial world and the venture ecosystem… He’s very good at taking a complex set of variables and facts and different interests, and sorting them into a solution.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

