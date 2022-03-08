x

March 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Editorial

NY Times Magazine Spotlights Refugees in Lesbos

March 8, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
275282694_3152521245017627_904316805296219427
New York Times magazine cover. (Photo by NYT)

The cover of this past Sunday’s New York Times magazine, as well as 11 other pages, were dedicated to the change of the political climate in Europe regarding the reception of refugees from Syria, Africa, and elsewhere.

From the heroic grandmothers on Lesbos to the corpses of children who were washed onto the beaches by the Aegean sea, this depressing report describes the general situation in Europe – but Greece plays a starring role.

It is not pleasant. Indeed it is painful to read. And it raises questions. This is not the Greece we want. (The central events that are described began during the previous government.)

We all understand that the citizens of Greece, like so many other people, are psychologically tired of so many refugees. Many are struggling financially. People’s lives on the islands like Lesbos have been turned inside out.

We all understand that the EU has loaded a heavier burden onto Greece than it can bear to lift. We all understand that Turkey has weaponized the refugees and is doing everything possible to discredit Greece in this regard (this article does not mention Turkey).

Regardless, we must move to address this issue within a tolerable humanitarian – and within a legal – framework.
If the accusations of the article are correct – that a number of years ago Greek authorities used false allegations against two members of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – then those Greek authorities that falsified the allegations must face justice.

I am not saying that refugees or members of NGOs are not capable of committing crimes.

But this cannot overshadow everything.

The issue of the plight of refugees is a deeply humanitarian matter – but it is also a fraught political issue. We are now in the latest chapter of this painful story, it’s heartbreaking to see more than a million Ukrainian refugees flee their country and rejoice at the reception they receive in Poland and elsewhere.

This is something that can change over time, as attitudes changed regarding refugees from Syria, Africa, and elsewhere.

I have written about this matter a few times. If we do not pay attention to the way Greece handles this issue, beyond its humanitarian dimension, it can tarnish the country’s image internationally.

Let us keep in mind that the way a society treats the poor, the hungry, and the oppressed characterizes everybody in that society.

RELATED

Columnists
Masks, Like Men’s Handkerchiefs, Are Gross

So many issues nowadays qualify as ‘third rail’ that hardly any remain on the first and second rails.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Getting Snowed
Editorial
The Revival of the Liberal Order

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Dozens of Firefighters Tackle Blaze in East London (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings