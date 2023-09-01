NY Times Article on British Museum Scandal Notes Clamor for Return of Objects is Increasing

Society

NEW YORK – It’s difficult for a big man – or institution – to stumble and not be noticed. This week the New York Times shined a harsh spotlight on the British Museum after reports that a museum employee had long been stealing as selling artifacts from the museums collections.

Alex Marshall begins his piece with the brute facts: “Since news broke in August that an employee had been fired over the theft of potentially thousands of items from its storerooms, the British Museum has struggled to deal with the fallout, which is exacerbating challenges it already faced. The museum is now deluged with renewed calls for the restitution of contested objects, and raising a huge sum for an impending refurbishment looks even more difficult. At a time when it needs leadership most, the museum is rudderless, after its director, Hartwig Fischer, resigned on Aug. 25.”

The article notes that, “things started unraveling on Aug. 16, when the museum announced in a news release that it had fired a worker for stealing ‘gems of semiprecious stones and glass’… Two years earlier, an antiquities dealer, Ittai Gradel, emailed the museum with what he said was proof that a senior British Museum curator was selling items from the collection on eBay. The museum initially dismissed Gradel’s concerns but later made an about-face. In an interview with BBC radio on Saturday, George Osborne, the museum’s chairman, confirmed that the museum had fired the individual identified by Gradel, and said that at least 2,000 items had gone missing.”

Part of the trappings of the scandal is that no one has been arrested, although the incidents, “have led to intense news media scrutiny of the museum’s security procedures and put a spotlight on the museum’s poor record-keeping.”

Marshall emphasizes that “lawmakers and museum administrators in Greece and Nigeria used the thefts as an opportunity to reiterate their calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles, sometimes called the Elgin Marbles, and the British Museum’s collection of Benin Bronzes.”

Greece’s culture minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement tha, “the deplorable incident of theft” raised “a major question regarding the conditions of the protection and security of all of its exhibits.” She added that the argument that the Parthenon Marbles are safer in London than Greece had “collapsed.”

(Material from the New York Times was used in this report)