NY State Senator Gounardes on Combating Gun Violence and Other Issues

Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes released the following statement on February 15 on his efforts combating gun violence and on local community news, including the Community Board deadline and the Brownfield cleanup.

“As the daily horrors of gun violence continue to inflict terrible repercussions throughout the nation, New York is seeking practical solutions that will enhance school and community safety and resources for youth disproportionately impacted by gun violence,” Senator Gounardes said. “This week I was proud to join New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, and colleagues in support of gun violence prevention bills on the slate in Albany this session.”

“Gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children nationally and the third leading cause of death for children in New York State,” he continued. “In order to drive down these rates, our state must fund programs and strategies that support our youth and school safety. These proposed bills would enact the School Anti-Violence Education Act, provide resources to parents and violence intervention programs, and regulate online firearm purchases. My own bill to reduce New York’s excessive number of lockdown drills will allow schools to focus on student safety without the trauma imposed by needless and ineffective drilling. While there is no one answer to the crisis of gun violence, I believe that New York can take meaningful steps in the fight to protect our young people from its effects.”

State Budget Process Update

“As Chair of the Budget & Revenue Committee, yesterday [February 14], I oversaw the joint legislative budget hearing on taxes,” Gounardes noted. “These public hearings, thirteen in total, allow agency and department heads, as well as witnesses, to provide testimony on their respective areas of the budget. The Senate will now begin work on a one house budget which reflects the funding priorities of our chamber. Once finalized, each chamber’s one house budget and the Governor’s executive budget will be the framework for negotiations in reaching the final budget for the new fiscal year. If you have priorities you want me to know about, please share them with me at [email protected] or 718-238-6044.”

Calculate What You’ll Receive with the Working Families Tax Credit

“Tax policy is complex, but the benefit families will receive from my Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is simple as 1-2-3,” Gounardes noted. “This week we launched a new calculator tool that lets families enter basic income details and see the money they’ll get for essentials like rent and food. The WFTC will reduce childhood poverty by enhancing credit amounts, indexing to inflation, and insuring quarterly disbursements. Check out the calculator to see what the WFTC could do for you: https://www.senatorgounardes.nyc/wftc.”

Marine Terminal Brownfield Cleanup

“The public comment period for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s proposed brownfield cleanup of South Brooklyn Marine Terminal at 269 37th Street is now open,” Gounades said. “Community members can review the fact sheet for details here: https://shorturl.at/fiZ04 and submit written comments to [email protected] through March 22.”

Community Board Applications Due February 19

“Community Boards are the most grassroots level of local government and they have a say in everything that goes on in the neighborhood,” Gounardes noted. “From parks to liquor licenses and from housing to bike lanes, volunteering to serve as a Community Board member will give you the chance to help shape your neighborhood. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, February 19.”

Discover Your City with Culture Pass

“Attention Brooklyn Public Library card holders,” Gounardes said. “You can use your card to reserve free passes to more than 80 cultural institutions across the city using Culture Pass. Culture Pass has partnered with many of New York’s best known and loved institutions including the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Museum, Museum of the Moving Image, and many others, large and small, throughout the five boroughs. Reserve a pass today: https://www.culturepass.nyc/.”

A Valentine’s Day Thank You

“A very heartfelt thank you to the schools, churches, community businesses, and individuals who contributed to our Valentines for Seniors program,” said Gounardes. “Thanks to you, we were able to spread the love by sending out more than 750 cards to seniors in managed care facilities and senior centers throughout District 26. Shout out to: PS 58, PS/IS 104, PS 127, PS 128, PS 133, PS/IS 163, PS 216, IS 281, Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, Dimitrios & Georgia Kaloidis Parochial School, St. Bernadette’s, St. Andrew the Apostle, Visitation Academy, Dancewave, and Dimensions on Stage.”