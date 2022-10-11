NY Pancyprian Freedoms Win 3-2 Against Shellshocked Doxa SC

SPORTS

Try as they might, Doxa SC could not hold a lead against the NY Pancyprian Freedoms who came back from behind twice and inevitably took the lead with ten minutes left in the game to win 3-2 at Belson Stadium on Sunday, October 9th. The game was played in front of a boisterous crowd of young supporters that turned out for Autograph Night.

Playing with full intensity, It didn’t take long for Doxa SC to open the scoring in the first half but the NYPF responded with an equalizer goal from Sebastian Ruiz in the 37” minute. Ruiz was double teamed defensively through the first half yet still was able to penetrate the Doxa defense that were no match for his abilities. The NYPF created many opportunities in the first half but were unable to capitalize on them.

The second kicked off with the game tied and out of nowhere in the 63” minute Doxa regained the lead with a hopeful ball to their forward who played the ball over NYPF keeper Andreas Nota after a favorable bounce. At this point the NYPF had seen six chances to score go begging until a cross by Camil Koreichi in the 81st minute found substitute Matthew Forster at the back post and the game was tied at 2-2. The NYPF were too strong for Doxa and in the 86” Joseph Holland buried the ball in the back of the net to seal the 3-2 victory.

“We should have put away game by halftime but we missed our chances and gave Doxa the right to believe they had something to take from the game. ” said Panos Onisiforou, NYPF Head Coach. “Our class as a team was just too much for them in the end.”

“We made hard work of this win ,” said Philip Christopher, President of the Pancyprian Association. “Games are only getting harder as we go along and these players will need to keep getting stronger.”

The NYPF players stayed around after the game for the kids that came to get autographs. Capelli mini soccer balls were thrown out into the crowd at half time.

The win gives the NYPF four straight wins to start the season and are the only team yet to lose in the Metropolitan, Delaware and Northeast Conferences and have the most goals scored, 14, in the Eastern Premier Soccer League.

On Saturday, October 8th the NYPF II were not so lucky as they fell to Falco FC after two mistakes at the back created two chances for Falco FC in the first half. The NYPF II took the game to Falco creating chance after chance to score but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the NYPF O-30 pounded in the goals to beat NY Polet O-30 a whopping 9-3 in the opening game of the Long Island Soccer League O-30 Reitschlin Cup. With this win the NYPF O-30 advances to the semi-finals of this league cup. NYPF O-30 Tasos Polydefkis is the team’s top scorer with six goals in three games this season.

The NYPF next play Zum Schneider on October 23rd at Roosevelt Island. The NYPF have a re-match against Falco FC in the Round of 32 of the Eastern New York State Soccer Association Strumpf Cup on Saturday October 15th at Astoria Park and the NYPF O-30 play against Central Park Rangers United on Sunday ,October 16th at Astoria Park in the Round of 16 of the ENYSSA Marth Cup.

Source: NY Pancyprian Freedoms