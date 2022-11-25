NY Pancyprian Freedoms Roll NY Greek Americans, Twice in One Day

SPORTS

A frigid November 20th Sunday was a Greek derby day with the NY Pancyprian Freedoms playing the NY Greek Americans in the Metropolitan division of the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) and in the Over 30 division of the Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL). The anemic NY Greek Americans could only score one goal over two games as the NYPF made quick work of their rivals in both games to continue their hallmark unbeaten runs.

As temperatures plummeted below freezing and the wind swirled at Belson Stadium, the NYPF were warmed by a 2-0 win and a brace by NYPF forward Joseph Holland. The NYPF maintained possession and controlled the tempo throughout the game much to the dismay of the uninspired NY Greek Americans that could only look to go over the top. Coming in for an injured Andreas Nota, substitute goalkeeper Aristides Costeas was largely left on his own to stay warm while midfield Andreas Iosifidis orchestrated the midfield to ensure that the NY Greek Americans could find no joy through the middle.

“We knew what to expect tonight and our team showed their patience and maturity to control the game,” said Panos Onisiforou, NYPF Head Coach. “We were impressive for the full 90 minutes.”

The NYPF move into first place in the EPSL with 7 wins and 1 loss while the NY Greek Americans drop into fourth place as we near the end of the fall season.

Earlier in the day the NYPF Over 30 faced the NY Greek Americans Over 30 at Van Buren High School. After a sluggish start the NYPF O-30 went down by a goal to then score four unanswered goals and easily glide past their opposition 4-1. The NYPF O-30 sit comfortably in first place of the LISFL O-30 with seven straight league wins and a staggering 30 goals, more than any other team in the LISFL this fall season. The NY Greek Americans drop into sixth place.

The scheduled NYPF II game in the Third division of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League against Laberia FC was ruled a forfeit by Laberia as they are suspended for the rest of the fall season due to violent conduct against a referee. The NYPF II sit in second place with a game in hand.

The NYPF play on short rest in the final of the Fricker Cup on Tuesday, November 22nd against Lansdowne Yonkers FC away in Yonkers. The NYPF II play on December 11 against Aurora FC while the NYPF O-30 end their league season on December 4th against Rosedale United FC O-30.

Source: NY Pancyprian Freedoms