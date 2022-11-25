x

November 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

NY Pancyprian Freedoms Roll NY Greek Americans, Twice in One Day

November 25, 2022
By The National Herald
NY Pancyprian Freedoms
NY Pancyprian Freedoms

A frigid November  20th Sunday was a Greek derby day with the NY Pancyprian Freedoms playing the NY Greek Americans in the Metropolitan division of the Eastern Premier Soccer League  (EPSL) and in the Over 30 division of the  Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL). The anemic NY Greek Americans could only score one goal over two games as the NYPF made quick work of their rivals in both games to continue their hallmark unbeaten runs.

As temperatures plummeted below freezing and the wind swirled at Belson Stadium, the NYPF were warmed by a 2-0 win and a brace by NYPF forward Joseph Holland.  The NYPF maintained possession and controlled the tempo throughout the game much to the dismay of the uninspired NY Greek Americans that could only look to go over the top. Coming in for an injured Andreas Nota, substitute goalkeeper Aristides Costeas was largely left on his own to stay warm while midfield Andreas Iosifidis orchestrated the midfield to ensure that the NY Greek Americans could find no joy through the middle.

“We knew what to expect tonight and our team showed their patience and maturity to control the game,” said Panos Onisiforou, NYPF Head Coach. “We were impressive for the full 90 minutes.”

The NYPF move into first place in the EPSL with 7 wins and 1 loss while the NY Greek Americans drop into fourth place as we near the end of the fall season.

Earlier in the day the NYPF Over 30 faced the NY Greek Americans Over 30 at Van Buren High School.  After a sluggish start the NYPF O-30 went down by a goal to then score four unanswered goals and easily glide past their opposition 4-1.  The NYPF O-30 sit comfortably in first place of the LISFL O-30 with seven straight league wins and a staggering 30 goals, more than any other team in the LISFL this fall season. The NY Greek Americans drop into sixth place.

The scheduled NYPF II game in the Third division of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League against Laberia FC was ruled a forfeit by Laberia as they are suspended for the rest of the fall season due to violent conduct against a referee. The NYPF II sit in second place with a game in hand.

The NYPF play on short rest in the final of the Fricker Cup on Tuesday, November 22nd against Lansdowne Yonkers FC away in Yonkers. The NYPF II  play on December 11 against Aurora FC while the NYPF O-30 end their league season on December 4th against Rosedale United FC O-30.

Source: NY Pancyprian Freedoms

RELATED

SPORTS
Asteras Tripolis New York ties Cosma Damiano, 2-2

After a late goal from Asteras Tripolis New York, the Hellenic-American soccer team ended its fall regular season in a 2-2 draw against historic Cosma Damiano at College Point Field on last Sunday evening.

SPORTS
US Frustrates England Again at a World Cup in 0-0 Draw
SPORTS
Japan Gets 2 Late Goals to Beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

After a late goal from Asteras Tripolis New York, the Hellenic-American soccer team ended its fall regular season in a 2-2 draw against historic Cosma Damiano at College Point Field on last Sunday evening.

AL KHOR, Qatar. The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup.

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

ATHENS - Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis attended a ceremony held at the Elefsina Shipyard to welcome the arrival on Friday of the first merchant ship - the supramax freighter "Star Cleo" built in 2013 - to dock there for repairs in almost five years.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.