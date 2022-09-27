x

September 27, 2022

NY Pancyprian Freedoms Push Past Suffolk County FC in Second Game of Season

September 27, 2022
By The National Herald
NY Pancyprian Freedoms
NY Pancyprian Freedoms

The threat of lightning was no match for the NY Pancyprian Freedoms on Sunday, September 25th, as a comfortable four goal first half was more than enough to beat Suffolk County FC 4-0 at Belson Stadium, St. John’s University. This was the NYPF’s second game of the season in the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) Metropolitan Conference as they played in the US Open Cup last weekend.

Striker Ovan Oakley opened the scoring in the tenth minute after the NYPF won the ball after a Suffolk County FC goal kick was picked off from an alert interception by Rafael Bustamenti. His goal was followed by goals from Federico DeOliveira, David Diosa and Sebastian Ruiz all in the first half. The game ended in the 71st minute as the weather conditions made the field conditions unsafe for the players and fans.

NY Pancyprian Freedoms soccer team EPSL Belson Stadium.

“This is the start to a season we expect from Pancyprian players,” said Panos Onisiforou, Head Coach of the NYPF. “This is a deep roster of quality players fighting for this team. We will only get stronger as we continue to build momentum”.

Earlier in the day, the NYPF O-30 won 3-2 over Glen Cover O-30 at St. Michael’s Playground in Queens with a two goals from striker Tasos Polydefkis and one from Ismail Gul, a recent addition to the O-30 team. That makes two wins in a row for the NYPF O-30 in their first season in the Over-30 division of the Long Island Soccer Football League (LSIFL).

On Saturday, September 25th, the NY Albanian forfeited their game against the NYPF II to respect one of their player’s family. The NYPF extends their thoughts and prayers for the team and their families.

All three undefeated NYPF teams are back in action on Sunday, October 2nd. The NYPF next play KidSuper Samba at 7pm at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. The NYPF II play Afghan Ittihad FC at 10am on Randall’s Island. The NYPF O-30 play Rosedale Social Football Club O-30 at 8pm at Astoria Park.

Source: Pancyprian Freedoms

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

