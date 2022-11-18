NY Pancyprian Freedoms Advance in Manning and Marth Cups

SPORTS

First place Lansdowne Yonkers FC were no match for the NY Pancyprian Freedoms in the Round of 8 of the ENNYSA Manning Cup open to all Premier Division teams. The NYPF won 3-2 with first half goals from Sameer Fathazada, James Tristino and Joseph Holland on Sunday, November 14th at Belson Stadium. Watch the NYPF v Lansdowne Yonkers FC on Game in Frame https://bit.ly/3tvZNZB. The NYPF look to take on Zum Schneider FC in the semi-finals of the Manning Cup.

“Our team was nearly perfect in the first half as this was our best performance so far this season,“ said Panos Onisforou, NYPF Head Coach. “This team is growing in its ability to hit hard and manage games with amazing results.”

Earlier in the week, the NYPF traveled out to New Jersey to challenge Hoboken FC in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Premier Soccer League. Even though most of the the game was tied 1-1 after a Joseph Holland equalizer in the first half, the NYPF dominated the game. The NYPF was not able to put away their chances until the 95th minute when Jacob Bohm diverted the ball into the net to lock up the 2-1 win. Watch the NYPF v Hoboken FC on Game in Frame.

In the Third Division of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League, the NYPF II played Brishna FC in the second round of the ENYSSA Strumpf Cup at Field of Dreams in Massapequa. The NYPF struggled to adapt to the narrow field and quickly found themselves down 2-0 in the first half. The NYPF II looked to turn things around in the second half with a much stronger performance including a powerful half volley opening goal from Alex Lenart but the team fell short and exited the Strumpf cup with a 4-1 loss.

“We lost our focus on controlling the tempo and play of the game today,” said Paul Kontonis, NYPF II Head Coach. “I have confidence in this young group of players, we are learning and growing.”

Meanwhile the NYPF Over 30s continued their steamroll of the Fall 2022 season with a 8-1 pounding of Integral Kings O-30 at Van Buren High School. With three goals from Christian Turizo, two from Taso Polydefkis, and one each by Billy Antoniou, Panos Onisiforou and Jason Payne.

The second place NYPF next play in the Greek derby against fourth place NY Greek Americans in the Metropolitan Division of the EPSL on Sunday, November 20th at Belson Stadium, St. John’s University. The second place NYPF II next play Aurora FC on December 11th in the CSL and the first place NYPF O-30 also play in the Greek derby against sixth place NY Greek Americans O-30 on Sunday, November 20th at Van Buren High School.

Source: NY Pancyprian Freedoms