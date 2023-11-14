NY Hall of Science Partners with Hydro-Québec & CHPE to Host Climate Symposium

United States

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides at the podium during the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium. (Photo: Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens)

QUEENS, NY – Hydro-Québec and Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) on November 9 partnered with the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) to host the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium, an educational symposium focused on clean energy in Queens, and beyond, with fireside chats on a range of topics including climate change impacts on the local community and pathways to jobs in New York’s energy transition.

The event featured CHPE and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) representatives, local environmental and labor leaders, academics, and community organizers.

The symposium welcomed guests from across the city and also provided an opportunity to interact with the NYSCI’s Connected Worlds exhibit on climate change and the environment, with guidance and commentary from NYSCI experts.

The fireside chats featured expert commentary from NYSERDA Senior Policy Advisor Jessica Dealy, Adirondack Council Environmental Justice Leader Aaron Mair, Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides, Columbia University Special Advisor Dan Zarrilli, Adirondack Park Agency Board Member Benita Law Diao, IBEW Director Educational and Cultural Trust Fund Local Union No. 3 Michael Yee, Stacks+Joules Founder and Executive Director Michael Conway, Hydro-Québec Senior Director of Stakeholder Relations Pete Rose, Transmission Developers Director for Workforce Development Laura Gibson, and New York Hall of Science Interim President and CEO Minerva Tantoco.

“Amidst the climate challenges, our symposium sparks crucial conversations and collaboration for a sustainable future,” said Laura Gibson, Transmission Developers Director for Workforce Development. “Together, we pave the way for a greener Queens and beyond, empowering communities with knowledge, action, and promising pathways to meaningful jobs in New York’s dynamic clean energy transition.”

“Queens shines bright as a hub for clean energy solutions, connecting communities and fostering positive change,” said Pete Rose, Hydro-Québec Senior Director of Stakeholder Relations. “Through the symposium, we ignite a collective commitment to environmental stewardship, ensuring that our efforts ripple through the borough and resonate in the broader landscape of climate action.”

“The New York Hall of Science is proud to be at the epicenter of Queens and the clean energy revolution coming to New York City,” said Minvera Tantoco, Interim President and CEO of NYSCI. “Not only was this symposium an opportunity to bring stakeholders together, but it served as a platform to educate the greater New York community about this pending energy transition. We look forward to working with the leaders at the Champlain Hudson Power Express and all of the leaders who are committed to making New York City cleaner and greener.”

Immediately following the symposium, Queens Together and Hydro-Québec partnered to host the Queens International Food Expo, featuring unlimited food and drinks from more than 30 local restaurants. All proceeds from the Expo’s ticket sales will benefit the Queens Together Thanksgiving Food Relief Program, which combats hunger for local residents.