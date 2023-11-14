x

November 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

United States

NY Hall of Science Partners with Hydro-Québec & CHPE to Host Climate Symposium

November 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Costa Constantinides at NY Hall of Science climate symposium
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides at the podium during the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium. (Photo: Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens)

QUEENS, NY – Hydro-Québec and Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) on November 9 partnered with the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) to host the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium, an educational symposium focused on clean energy in Queens, and beyond, with fireside chats on a range of topics including climate change impacts on the local community and pathways to jobs in New York’s energy transition.

The event featured CHPE and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) representatives, local environmental and labor leaders, academics, and community organizers.

The symposium welcomed guests from across the city and also provided an opportunity to interact with the NYSCI’s Connected Worlds exhibit on climate change and the environment, with guidance and commentary from NYSCI experts.

The fireside chats featured expert commentary from NYSERDA Senior Policy Advisor Jessica Dealy, Adirondack Council Environmental Justice Leader Aaron Mair, Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides, Columbia University Special Advisor Dan Zarrilli, Adirondack Park Agency Board Member Benita Law Diao, IBEW Director Educational and Cultural Trust Fund Local Union No. 3 Michael Yee, Stacks+Joules Founder and Executive Director Michael Conway, Hydro-Québec Senior Director of Stakeholder Relations Pete Rose, Transmission Developers Director for Workforce Development Laura Gibson, and New York Hall of Science Interim President and CEO Minerva Tantoco.

“Amidst the climate challenges, our symposium sparks crucial conversations and collaboration for a sustainable future,” said Laura Gibson, Transmission Developers Director for Workforce Development. “Together, we pave the way for a greener Queens and beyond, empowering communities with knowledge, action, and promising pathways to meaningful jobs in New York’s dynamic clean energy transition.”

“Queens shines bright as a hub for clean energy solutions, connecting communities and fostering positive change,” said Pete Rose, Hydro-Québec Senior Director of Stakeholder Relations. “Through the symposium, we ignite a collective commitment to environmental stewardship, ensuring that our efforts ripple through the borough and resonate in the broader landscape of climate action.”

“The New York Hall of Science is proud to be at the epicenter of Queens and the clean energy revolution coming to New York City,” said Minvera Tantoco, Interim President and CEO of NYSCI. “Not only was this symposium an opportunity to bring stakeholders together, but it served as a platform to educate the greater New York community about this pending energy transition. We look forward to working with the leaders at the Champlain Hudson Power Express and all of the leaders who are committed to making New York City cleaner and greener.”

Immediately following the symposium, Queens Together and Hydro-Québec partnered to host the Queens International Food Expo, featuring unlimited food and drinks from more than 30 local restaurants. All proceeds from the Expo’s ticket sales will benefit the Queens Together Thanksgiving Food Relief Program, which combats hunger for local residents.

RELATED

United States
William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 Co-Sponsors Literary Celebration

BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 of Buffalo, New York, was part of a literary celebration and reading at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo on November 8.

Church
“There is No Room for the Division of Hellenism”, Explained Archbishop Makarios of Australia
Politics
Tannousis and Elected Officials on Canceled 250-Person School Safety Agent Class

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Hollywood Actors Union Board Approves Strike-Ending Deal as Leaders Tout Money Gains and AI Rights

Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.

The world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming in 41 of 42 important measurements and is even heading in the wrong direction in six crucial ways, a new international report calculates.

LAS VEGAS — The famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip, and gondoliers won't be serenading tourists at the Venetian resort.

ATHENS - Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday launched the book-building process to offer 20% of its equity stake in National Bank.

ACAPULCO, Mexico — During the first minutes of Oct.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.