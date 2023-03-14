NY Greek American Atlas Astoria Thrashes Suffolk County FC 5-0 in EPSL Metropolitan Conference

SPORTS

NEW YORK – NY Greek American Atlas Astoria continued its triumphant run in the second round of the Eastern Premier Soccer League’s Metropolitan Conference, securing an easy three points and thoroughly enjoying the match in the process. The team dominated Suffolk County FC with a remarkable 5-0 victory, securing its position in second place in the standings. Despite the match being evenly matched until the 33rd minute, the final score of 5-0 doesn’t do justice to the exceptional performance of the Greek-American team.

In the 34th minute, Saeed Robinson took a corner kick that found Hermanus Achterkamp, one of “The Greeks'” central defenders. Achterkamp won the aerial battle and deflected the ball to Franco Paz, who scored with a header to give the team a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave Greek American a significant boost, and a few minutes before the end of the first half, Francisco Escaparte made a diagonal cross that found Paz’s head again, leading to a 2-0 score. The second half began with a cross from Rodrico Rocca, leading to a goal, which upped the score to 3-0. In the 49th minute, Atcherkamp scored the fourth goal with a header from another one of Saeed Robinson’s crosses. James Vincent Greco scored the fifth and final goal of the match, making it 5-0 after he picked up a rebound from a Rocca shot, went around the goalkeeper, and rolled the ball into the back of the net.

Greek American now looks forward to the next match, scheduled for 8 pm EST on March 19th, against Doxa New York in the Greek Diaspora Derby at Skidelsky Field in New Rochelle.