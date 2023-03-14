NY Greek American Atlas Astoria Thrashes Suffolk County FC 5-0 in EPSL Metropolitan Conference

x

March 14, 2023

The National Herald
NEW YORK - NY Greek American Atlas Astoria continued its triumphant run in the second round of the Eastern Premier Soccer League's Metropolitan Conference, securing an easy three points and thoroughly enjoying the match in the process. The team dominated…

NEW YORK - The Pan-Macedonian Association of America has elected a new supreme executive committee, following the proceedings that took place during the conference at the Pan-Macedonian Center in Whitestone on Saturday, March 11. As stipulated in the statute, the…

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a “brazen violation of international law,” causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said. Moscow said the U.S. drone maneuvered sharply and crashed into water following an encounter with Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept it near Crimea, but insisted its warplanes didn’t fire their weapons or hit the drone. The incident, which added to Russia-U.S. tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, appeared to mark the first time since the height of the…

WASHINGTON – On March 12, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) appointed Timothy J. Mayopoulos, a Greek-American, as the new chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O). Mayopoulos takes over after…

ATHENS - The fatal head-on train collision in Greece, which claimed 57 lives, exposed decades of neglect and negligence in failing to implement automated safety systems, despite receiving €800 million ($857.61 million) in aid from the European Union. The tragedy…

NEW YORK – Geek-American billionaire entrepreneur John Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Red Apple Group, spoke with The National Herald about his new book ‘How Far Do You Want to Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire.’ The native of Nisyros who immigrated to the United States at a young…

LOS ANGELES – The 95th Academy Awards broadcast aired on March 12 on ABC and was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released March 13 by ABC. That's up 12% from last…

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Spyridon Voulgarakis, 31, an employee at We Spy Coffee & More, a cafe located at 505 Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs, “was arrested after admitting he placed a recording device inside the men's bathroom, police said,”…

BOSTON - On March 3, 2023, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) continued its full accreditation of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology following its ten-year comprehensive evaluation last fall and a final meeting on…

It's a tale as old as time: politicians choosing short-term cost savings over long-term, sustainable solutions. Unfortunately, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York is the latest offender, opting for new buses to transport passengers to and from the recently improved LaGuardia airport, rather than a direct rail link. This means…

By Eraklis A. Diamataris

Greek-Turkish relations have entered a ‘honeymoon period’, according to a source with first-hand knowledge of the issue. ‘Interesting’ moves are being made, on both sides, which could not have been imagined before the tragedies that hit both countries, he commented.…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
Greek-Turkish relations have entered a ‘honeymoon period’, according to a source with first-hand knowledge of the issue. ‘Interesting’ moves are being made, on both sides, which could not have been imagined before the tragedies that hit both countries, he commented.…
By Antonis H. Diamataris

What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is…

Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis
What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is…
Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…

By Steve Frangos
Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…
By Steve Frangos
ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu informing him of the positive outcome regarding Greece's request for the extradition of a Greek citizen who is the father of one of the victims of an accident in Tempi. The news was shared…

ATHENS - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dealt another blow to Greece's prosecution of Andreas Georgiou, the former head of the country's statistics agency ELSTAT, ruling that his rights were violated. Georgiou, who reported the country's dire financial condition leading to three international bailouts, was taken to court…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two boats carrying dozens of migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean coast on Tuesday, drowning at least four people, Turkish media reports said. The Turkish coast guard rescued 38 people and recovered the four bodies, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It was not clear how many people…

CONCORD, N.H. — The start of a winter storm with heavy, wet snow caused a plane to slide off a taxiway and led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and thousands of power outages in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday. The storm's path included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals by the time it winds up Wednesday were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area. “This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that…

Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. The company said…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to…

WASHINGTON — The government inflation report being released Tuesday is expected to show that price acceleration in the United States remained chronically high in February,…

NICOSIA - With Cyprus eagerly awaiting the full opening of the the $630 million Melco International Casino – a Hong Kong company – this summer, gambling and betting is already jumping, so much that curbs are going to be put in place. The National Betting Authority (NBA) said the total Gross…

ATHENS – During his visit to the Greek capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met with Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and expressed their desire to involve the European Union in resolving the division of Cyprus since the Turkish invasions in 1974. However, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner aligned with…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

NICOSIA -  Following Greece's lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation's alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment…

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to deport more people who enter Europe without authorization and who are not eligible to stay, saying that only around one in five would-be migrants who should be sent home actually is. “Last year, we had a return rate…

PARIS (AP) — The City of Light is losing its luster with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers strike for a ninth day Tuesday. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by…

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's defense minister said Tuesday a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II. Australian officials said the deal will cost up to $245 billion over the next…

The New York Pancyprian Freedoms raised the Eastern New York State Soccer Association (ENYSSA) Dr Manning cup for the first time in 11 years with a victory over Doxa SC in the finals on Sunday, March 12th. With the match ending 0-0 in regulation it came to penalty kicks and the NYPF were flawless netting their five kicks with authority while the Doxa players, who looked shaky and overwhelmed, missed a kick over the bar. NYPF goalkeeper Aristides Costeas was intimidating between the posts all game. NYPF Defeat Doxa, Claim Manning Cup and Move Onto Regionals.…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 46 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-124 on Monday night. Khris Middleton…

MADRID — Spanish soccer was rocked last month when it became public that Barcelona has paid millions of euros to possibly benefit from refereeing decisions…

PHOENIX — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

Cyprus, Greece Want EU Involved in Solving Cyprus ReunificationCyprus, Greece Want EU Involved in Solving Cyprus Reunification

ATHENS – During his visit to the Greek capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met with Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and expressed their desire to involve the European Union in resolving the division of Cyprus since the Turkish invasions in 1974. However, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner aligned with…

The 75th Anniversary of Dodecanese Unification Celebrated on March 12 in Astoria (Vids & Pics)

ASTORIA – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Unification of the islands with motherland Greece on March 12 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Astoria beginning with the Divine Liturgy, Artoklasia, and Doxology followed by a reception with refreshments and a cultural program…

Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

Good pizza is like a good truck - it's customizable, it has the right amount of grease, and if it was made in Detroit, you know you're getting a quality product. For the second year in a row, Detroit earned the title of America's best city for pizza, according to…

With American trips abroad set to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023, it's time to revisit some of our favorite destinations. Amid the travel surge, travel advisors expect the romance segment to expand further. According to travel company Squaremouth - Italy - a classic honeymoon destination - was among the top…

PILOS - This summer, the Mandarin Oriental Group makes its grand entrance in Greece with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino at Navarino Bay in the country's southwest. The resort boasts 99 luxurious suites and villas, each with a private pool and spacious verandas that pay homage to the…

THESSALONIKI - The tragic train accident that claimed the lives of 57 people was commemorated at the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, the second-largest city in Greece, where many of the victims, who were university students, were headed when their passenger train collided with a cargo train on the same track.…

"Songs of Surrender," U2 (Universal) Imagine walking into your living room and all your stuff is there, but it's different. The sofa has moved, the bookcase is leaning on a different wall and the framed photos have swapped locations. That's the feeling you get listening to U2's new album. "Songs…

LOS ANGELES — In the HBO series "The Last of Us," a fungal infection has taken over Earth, rendering the United States an apocalyptic landscape protagonists Joel and Ellie need to traverse. Fans unfamiliar with the video game, from which the series was adapted, might assume this is just another…

LOS ANGELES — Edward Dion Fariñas watches the Academy Awards every year but the Filipino American didn't expect to have such a visceral reaction when hearing Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh's awards announced. "I had a squeal come out that I was not expecting," said Fariñas, who was watching…

Novo Nordisk will start slashing some U.S. insulin prices up to 75% next year, following a path set earlier this month by rival Eli Lilly. The Danish drugmaker said Tuesday that pre-filled pens and vials of long- and short-acting insulins will see list price reductions. They include Levemir, Novolin, NovoLog…

NEW YORK — You can see right through this little aquarium fish from Thailand: Its skin is almost completely transparent. But when the light hits it just right, its body flickers with shimmering rainbow colors. Now, scientists have figured out how this fish — called the ghost catfish — creates…

BEIJING — Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday. Jiang was 91 and died of pneumonia Saturday in…

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

NY Greek American Atlas Astoria Thrashes Suffolk County FC 5-0 in EPSL Metropolitan Conference

March 14, 2023
By TNH Staff
NY Atlas Greek American March 2023
NY Atlas Greek American before kicking off against Suffolk County FC on March 12, 2023 at Hofstra University. (Photo: Courtesy of Patrick Doherty)

NEW YORK – NY Greek American Atlas Astoria continued its triumphant run in the second round of the Eastern Premier Soccer League’s Metropolitan Conference, securing an easy three points and thoroughly enjoying the match in the process. The team dominated Suffolk County FC with a remarkable 5-0 victory, securing its position in second place in the standings. Despite the match being evenly matched until the 33rd minute, the final score of 5-0 doesn’t do justice to the exceptional performance of the Greek-American team.

In the 34th minute, Saeed Robinson took a corner kick that found Hermanus Achterkamp, one of “The Greeks'” central defenders. Achterkamp won the aerial battle and deflected the ball to Franco Paz, who scored with a header to give the team a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave Greek American a significant boost, and a few minutes before the end of the first half, Francisco Escaparte made a diagonal cross that found Paz’s head again, leading to a 2-0 score. The second half began with a cross from Rodrico Rocca, leading to a goal, which upped the score to 3-0. In the 49th minute, Atcherkamp scored the fourth goal with a header from another one of Saeed Robinson’s crosses. James Vincent Greco scored the fifth and final goal of the match, making it 5-0 after he picked up a rebound from a Rocca shot, went around the goalkeeper, and rolled the ball into the back of the net.

Greek American now looks forward to the next match, scheduled for 8 pm EST on March 19th, against Doxa New York in the Greek Diaspora Derby at Skidelsky Field in New Rochelle.

NYPF Defeat Doxa, Claim 6th Manning Cup and Move Onto Regionals

The New York Pancyprian Freedoms raised the Eastern New York State Soccer Association (ENYSSA) Dr Manning cup for the first time in 11 years with a victory over Doxa SC in the finals on Sunday, March 12th.

BBC Backtracks on Lineker over Tweet Slamming UK Asylum Plan
Olympiacos Roars Back in Second Half, Defeats AEK 3-1 at OPAP Arena

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

