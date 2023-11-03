NY Federation Confrontations and Efforts to Resolve Them Continue

Associations

FILE - Optimistic smiles are seen from Tasos Karagounis, George Kitsios, George Meintassis, and George Seretis, but the road to reconciliation in the Federation is expected to be long. Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos

NEW YORK – At the meeting of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York that was attended by some 20 member organizations and was held at the ‘Minos’ Cretan Society hall in Astoria on October 31, it was announced that a new special five-member committee has been appointed. It is hoped that this committee will lead to a General Assembly of the member organizations and ultimately to new elections for the Federation that has been engulfed in bitter conflicts for a number of years.

The Executive Committee of former Federation presidents, which is composed of people taking different sides in the various disputes, agreed to make this latest attempt to move forward, and presiding over the meeting was George Georgopoulos, who invited the attendees.

It should be noted that the Federation’s primary purpose is to organize the annual Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The five-member committee, which will exercise its rights under the Federation constitution after the Register of Associations is cleared up, consists of Panos Papadopoulos-Seretis (Patras Society of New York ‘Kostis Palamas’), Panagiotis Seretis (Eleftheriani Society of New York), George Stylianoudakis (Cretan Association ‘Omonoia’), Christos Pantazis (Society of Epirotes ‘Anagenesis’), and Nikitas Theologitis (Amorgos Foundation).

The October 31 meeting produced a joint statement: “We came here to make one last effort to see if we can save what is about to be destroyed. The Federation is lost, people have become desperate, seeing this war from the left and the right, with both sides trying to pull each other from here and there, we have reached the ‘end’ and will disappear,” said Panos Papadopoulos-Seretis on behalf of the Committee.

In order to proceed to the General Assembly and elections, the organizations must be in good standing and their leadership clarified. The transparency committee will meet again at the Stathakion Cultural Center in Astoria at 7:30 PM on November 7 for that purpose.”

The statement continued: “The representatives of the organizations have been asked to bring documentation validating they are their duly elected officials. If they have financial issues, they are required to at least pay for 2023 membership, which amounts to $250.”

Georgopoulos opened the meeting by providing a summary of the events of the last two years that have led the Federation into an administrative impasse.

Theodore Astrinidis, representing the society ‘Orfeas’, then discussed possible procedures that the association presidents could follow to initiate developments for the resolution of the administrative problems of the Federation. Efstathios Valiotis, in a strong statement, called on all those involved “to cut the Gordian Knot immediately.”

The most recent disturbance is illustrative of the long-running conflict. On October 24, the Transparency Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York had to meet outside the Stathakion building which is its headquarters due to certain issues that prevented access to the premises.

According to attorney Demetrius Kalamaras who was co-chairman of last year’s parade, Cleanthis Meimaroglou, the acting president and keyholder of the Stathakion, had informed the president of the Transparency Committee, George Kitsios, and other members that he couldn’t attend on October 24 due to professional commitments. He suggested rescheduling for Wednesday, October 25, just as the members of the Economic Control Committee were planning to do.

The appointed members of the Transparency Committee, however, stated that Wednesday was an inappropriate day, resulting in the meeting taking place in the building of the Greek American Homeowners Association after the necessary permission was secured by Kitsios.

“Meimaroglou is not a custodian. He has his own work. He couldn’t be there on Tuesday. He asked the members of the Transparency Committee to coordinate common days with the Economic Committee. There are also expenses related to the building management, and the bills have been frozen. We are left with overdue payments,” stated Kalamaras, leaving behind new implications regarding the position of George Georgopoulos and his supporters within the Federation. Kalamaras also claimed that they haven’t handed over all the original documents in their possession, which are essential for audits.

“We asked for all the documents stolen from the Federation to be delivered, including the minutes of the Administrative Board. These minutes are needed not only by the Transparency Committee but also by the Economic Control Committee. For example, if an expense is identified, we should have the corresponding decision of the Administrative Board that approves it. We want an audit and transparency. Unfortunately, Mr. Georgopoulos’ side always finds some excuses,” Kalamaras noted.

For his part, in his communication with The National Herald, Georgopoulos stated that “all the documents needed by the Committee have been delivered,” reminding that Kalamaras and the Executive Committee “are not entitled to access them, based on a court decision.”

“Mr. Kalamaras and his associates have no right to inspect the documents. They requested them through the court, and the judge refused. I have communicated the court’s decisions to the Committee. They are obliged to return them to us after the audit. Mr. Kalamaras and his people are engaging in common games and deliberately obstructing the process,” concluded Georgopoulos.