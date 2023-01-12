x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Nurses at 2 NYC Hospitals Return to Work as Deal Ends Strike

January 12, 2023
By Associated Press
New York Nurse Negotiations
FILE - Nurses shout slogans and hold signs during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends the walkout, the nurses' union announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

NEW YORK — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals ended a three-day strike Thursday after reaching a tentative contract agreement that union officials said will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years.

Nurses began returning to work Thursday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center. Each of the privately owned, nonprofit hospitals has over 1,000 beds and 3,500 or more union nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association.

Nurses are set to vote next week on ratifying the tentative deals, which union President Nancy Hagans called “truly groundbreaking.”

“They set a new standard for safe staffing, for respect and for quality care for all,” she said at a news conference.

Mount Sinai said its proposed agreement was “fair and reasonable, and it puts patients first.” Montefiore, which agreed to hire 170 more nurses, said it worked to ensure nurses “have the best possible working environment, with significant wage and benefit enhancements.”

“We know this strike impacted everyone — not just our nurses — and we were committed to coming to a resolution as soon as possible to minimize disruption to patient care,” Montefiore said in a statement.

The walkout began early Monday and prompted the hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries, tell many ambulances to go elsewhere and transfer some patients, including some intensive-care infants at Mount Sinai. Temporary nurses and even administrators with clinical backgrounds were tapped to fill in, and some patients noticed longer waits and more sparsely staffed wards.

The union stressed staffing as a key concern, saying that nurses who labored through the grueling peak of the coronavirus pandemic are stretched far too thin because too many jobs are open. Nurses say they have had to work overtime, handle twice as many patients as they should, and skip meals and even bathroom breaks.

The hospitals said they have been grappling with a widespread nursing shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

The agreements with the hospitals include concrete commitments to better staffing levels — and new provisions to enforce them, the union said. Hagans suggested that the enforcement provisions, which the union didn’t immediately detail, had been a key factor in finally reaching a deal early Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul greeted returning nurses around dawn at Mount Sinai’s Manhattan campus. Hochul, a Democrat, described the planned pay increases as well-deserved and said the tentative deal would foster “a working environment that allows them to focus on patient care.”

At Montefiore, the provisional agreement includes renovating the emergency room and reopening some closed areas to end a longstanding problem of patients being treated on beds in hallways while waiting for space elsewhere in the Bronx facility, Hagans said.

“It was very important to our members that there were no more hallway patients,” she said.

Several other private hospitals around the city reached deals with the union as the strike deadline loomed. Those agreements also included 19% raises over three years, an increase that Mount Sinai and Montefiore said they also offered before the strike.

According to the union, the average starting salary for one of its nurses statewide is currently about $50 an hour. No figures specific to Mount Sinai and Montefiore were immediately available.

Negotiations are ongoing without a strike at a couple of smaller private hospitals in the city. Hagans said she was confident a deal would come soon.

RELATED

Politics
A Side-by-Side Look at the Trump, Biden Classified Documents

The revelation that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at the president's Delaware home, has prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

Society
Fire kills Ιnfant and father; 3 Kids Listed as Critical (Video)
Politics
Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden to Void Visa of Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

NEW YORK — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals ended a three-day strike Thursday after reaching a tentative contract agreement that union officials said will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years.

The revelation that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at the president's Delaware home, has prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

ATHENS - The new XBB.1.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement on his Inauguration Day, January 3, when he was sworn in to serve his second term alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida’s newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.