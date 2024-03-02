Nunez Comes to Liverpool’s Rescue with Late Winner at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City ground in Nottingham, England, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest and a first victory at the City Ground in 40 years.
It lifted Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, which plays Manchester United on Sunday. City visits Liverpool in the league next weekend.
Nunez headed home Alexis Mac Allister’s cross for Liverpool’s latest match-winning goal in the league.
It appeared that three games in seven days caught up with Liverpool and it was cruel luck on fourth-to-last Forest, which has won only one of its last seven league games.
Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi had Forest fans on the edge of their seats with the game’s first shot on goal in the 15th minute as his low 25-yard effort flew past Caoimhin Kelleher’s left-hand post.
Liverpool’s response was immediate, with the returning Luis Diaz’s angled drive being deflected for a corner before Forest should have taken the lead.
Origi’s precise pass sprang Anthony Elanga clear for a one-on-one with Kelleher, who saved brilliantly with his legs to deny the Sweden forward.
Forest defender Murillo thwarted Diaz in front of goal as a high-tempo first half ebbed and flowed. Recalled Forest goalkeeper Mats Selz kept Liverpool at bay at the start of the second period, saving from Andy Robertson — back in action after illness — and Mac Allister in quick succession.
Liverpool stepped up the pressure but was struggling to carve out chances, leading manager Jurgen Klopp to send on Nunez for his first appearance in four matches, along with Wataru Endo.
Nunez was quickly into the action, firing into the side-netting, but it was Forest which threatened to break the deadlock when Elanga’s first-time effort from Harry Toffolo’s cross was off target.
Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns made his first league appearance as a late substitute for Cody Gakpo as the visitors pressed for a winner.
Forest skipper Ryan Yates brilliantly blocked Nunez’s shot on the edge of the box, but after Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort was blocked at the other end, Forest was punished for failing to clear a corner.
Mac Allister swung over a cross from the right and Nunez stole in between Forest defenders to secure Liverpool a sixth straight win in all competitions.
