x

July 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

November 17 Terrorist Leader Got Vacation from Jail Too

July 17, 2022
By The National Herald
ÄÉÊÇ ÔÙÍ ÌÅËÙÍ ÔÇÓ ÔÑÏÌÏÊÑÁÔÉÊÇÓ ÏÑÃÁÍÙÓÇÓ 17 ÍÏÅÌÂÑÇ-ÅÖÅÔÅÉÏ / ÁËÅÎÁÍÄÑÏÓ ÃÉÙÔÏÐÏÕËÏÓ
Alexandros Giotopoulos. (Photo by Eurokinissi,file)

ATHENS – After A New Democracy government vow to end the practice of furloughs for violent criminals, the leader of the disbanded November 17 terrorist group which killed 23 people was given a three-day vacation from prison.

Alexandros Giotopoulos, 78, returned to Korydallos Prison after being let out for the first time in 20 years, Greek media said, his release shocking Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, whose father, Pavlos Bakoyannis, was gunned down by N17 in 1989.

“Was the leader of November 17 given a three-day leave? In secret? I mean, at least quietly? And on the anniversary of Thanos Axarlian’s murder? Is it true? Open and clear explanations are required,” he tweeted.

That was in reference to a 20-year-old student killed when the terror group fired a rocket at a car containing Economy Minister Yiannis Paleokrassas on July 14, 1992 on a busy street in dowtown Athens.

Giotopoulos is serving 17 life sentences plus 25 years for his crimes and running the notorious gang that operated from 1975-2002 but was broken up under international pressure ahead of the 2004 Athens Olympics.

It wasn’t said who approved the leave or why or if he would be eligible again to get out, nor if prisoners who aren’t well known and serving time for lesser crimes are also getting furloughs.

Among the ringleaders and the main hitman was Dimitris Koufodinas, who got six vacations from jail before New Democracy took power and is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years yet is eligible for parole in 2027.

Under a law passed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in the waning days of its 4 1/2-year reign before being ousted by New Democracy in July, 2019 snap elections, lifers are eligible for parole after 19 years no matter how heinous their crimes, before changes were made to make it 25 years.

Earlier this year, Koufodinas went on a 66-day hunger strike, demanding to be transferred to a prison of his choice amid criticism he has been mollycoddled to get his way.

RELATED

Society
Athens Will Use 24-Hour Drone Coverage to Spot Fires Fast

ATHENS – As fires are been breaking out across Greece as often happens during the summer, three southern municipalities of the capital near the seacoast are using drones to spot them to help direct firefighters.

Society
Fires Scorch France, Spain; Temperature-Related Deaths Soar
Economy
Greece Invites German Pensioners Fretting Over Winter Heat Bills

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Some Schools Build Affordable Housing to Retain Teachers

DALY CITY, Calif. — San Francisco Bay Area high school teacher Lisa Raskin moved out of a cramped apartment she was sharing with a roommate and into her own place this month, paying a deeply discounted $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom with expansive views within walking distance to work.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings