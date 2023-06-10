x

June 10, 2023

Health

Nourishing Foods for Ear Infection Recovery

June 10, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
South Korea Garlic Video
Bulbs of garlic are displayed at a shop in a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

I couldn’t imagine that an ear infection can be so much painful for a woman that has undergone two totally natural births! Yes, this affliction should be titled “the one that makes you loose your mind.”

Due to such infections, temporary hearing loss is a common scenario – indeed, it can help you put yourself in the shoes of deaf people, so you can sympathize with them.

It is not only the loss of the hearing function itself, which can cause you a variety of practical difficulties in your daily life. It is the impact on your mental health: isolation, frustration, anxiety, irritability, loss of quality of life, social isolation and depression – but also memory loss, attention difficulties, and a general reduction of cognitive abilities.

While seeking medical attention is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment, incorporating certain foods into your diet can support the healing process and boost your overall immune system. Nourishing food that can help you combating ear infection are:

 

  1. Garlic: antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains a compound called allicin, which exhibits potent antibacterial effects.
  2. Ginger: It possesses anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, making it an excellent addition to your diet during this time. Ginger can be consumed in various forms, such as freshly grated or brewed as a soothing tea.
  3. Turmeric: it’s active compound, curcumin boasts powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help alleviate pain and reduce inflammation associated with ear infections. Incorporating turmeric into your meals or enjoying a warm cup of turmeric tea can be beneficial.
  4. Probiotic-rich Foods: a healthy gut microbiome plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi contain beneficial bacteria for both prevention and management of ear infections.
  5. Vitamin C:  Consuming foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, and leafy greens, can strengthen your immune system and support the healing process. Including these foods in your diet may help combat ear infections and reduce the risk of future occurrences.

Going to the right doctor at the start of the infection is crucial for better and faster recovery. During therapy, include these food items in your diet. Try to stay connected – as hard as it seems to communicate. Remember: We are 80% soul and 20% flesh.

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before each herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant, or are under the age of 6.

 

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

