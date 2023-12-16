Notre Dame Spire to Be Crowned with New Rooster, Symbolizing Cathedral’s Resurgence

Curator in charge of the Galerie des moulages at the Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine, Isabelle Marquette, places a glass panel around the rooster which sat atop of the spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roosters are a symbol of France. The small bird that adorned Notre Dame plunged to the ground in the April 2019 fire that collapsed the spire and consumed the roof. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
PARIS (AP) — A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.
It marks a key step in the monument’s revival after the devastating April 2019 fire. Designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, this new rooster will replace the original that was damaged beyond repair in the blaze.
The rooster, a French emblem of vigilance and Christ’s resurrection, will house sacred relics inside it. These include fragments of Christ’s Crown of Thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve, infusing the sculpture with religious importance. The Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre Dame’s most sacred relic, was among the treasures quickly removed after the fire broke out. Brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, it is purported to have been pressed onto Christ’s head during the crucifixion.
Before ascending to its perch, the rooster will be blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. A sealed tube within the sculpture will list the names of nearly 2,000 individuals who contributed to the cathedral’s reconstruction, underscoring the collective effort behind the works.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week visited the site to mark a one-year countdown to its re-opening, announced that the original rooster will be displayed in a new museum at the Hôtel-Dieu. This move, along with plans to invite Pope Francis for the cathedral’s reopening next year, highlights Notre Dame’s significance in French history and culture.
The rooster’s installation, crowning a spire reconstructed from Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s 19th-century design, is a poignant reminder of its medieval origins as a symbol of hope and faith. Its longstanding association with the French nation since the Renaissance further adds to its historical and cultural significance, marking a new chapter of renewal and hope for Notre Dame and the French people.
NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In