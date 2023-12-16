x

December 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Tourism

Notre Dame Spire to Be Crowned with New Rooster, Symbolizing Cathedral’s Resurgence

December 16, 2023
By Associated Press
APTOPIX France Notre Dame
Curator in charge of the Galerie des moulages at the Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine, Isabelle Marquette, places a glass panel around the rooster which sat atop of the spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roosters are a symbol of France. The small bird that adorned Notre Dame plunged to the ground in the April 2019 fire that collapsed the spire and consumed the roof. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.

It marks a key step in the monument’s revival after the devastating April 2019 fire. Designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, this new rooster will replace the original that was damaged beyond repair in the blaze.

The rooster, a French emblem of vigilance and Christ’s resurrection, will house sacred relics inside it. These include fragments of Christ’s Crown of Thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve, infusing the sculpture with religious importance. The Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre Dame’s most sacred relic, was among the treasures quickly removed after the fire broke out. Brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, it is purported to have been pressed onto Christ’s head during the crucifixion.

The rooster which sat atop of the spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral is seen at the Cité de l’architecture et du patrimoine, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roosters are a symbol of France. The small bird that adorned Notre Dame plunged to the ground in the April 2019 fire that collapsed the spire and consumed the roof. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Before ascending to its perch, the rooster will be blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. A sealed tube within the sculpture will list the names of nearly 2,000 individuals who contributed to the cathedral’s reconstruction, underscoring the collective effort behind the works.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week visited the site to mark a one-year countdown to its re-opening, announced that the original rooster will be displayed in a new museum at the Hôtel-Dieu. This move, along with plans to invite Pope Francis for the cathedral’s reopening next year, highlights Notre Dame’s significance in French history and culture.

The rooster which sat atop of the spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral is seen at the Cité de l’architecture et du patrimoine, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roosters are a symbol of France. The small bird that adorned Notre Dame plunged to the ground in the April 2019 fire that collapsed the spire and consumed the roof. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The rooster’s installation, crowning a spire reconstructed from Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s 19th-century design, is a poignant reminder of its medieval origins as a symbol of hope and faith. Its longstanding association with the French nation since the Renaissance further adds to its historical and cultural significance, marking a new chapter of renewal and hope for Notre Dame and the French people.


By THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

RELATED

Tourism
2024’s Travel Hotspots Revealed and the Motivations Behind Them

What do Japan, Thailand, Spain, Hawaii, and Canada have in common? They're leading the 2024 travel scene, as reported by the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).

Tourism
Castles and Culture: How SouthWest Germany Captivates American Wanderlust
Tourism
Three-day Event Marks Close of Elefsina’s Year as Cultural Capital of Europe

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

As Holidays Approach, Migrants Face Eviction from New York City Shelters

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a cold, grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system.

NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.

PARIS (AP) — A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin 's supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.