Nothing to Bragg about: NY District Attorney Indicts a Former U.S. President

There’s a good chance that years from now, the answer “made history by being the first prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a former U.S. president” will pop up on the game show ‘Jeopardy!’. Whether contestants will know the correct response, which in question form would be: “who is Alvin Bragg?” remains to be seen.

Will this unprecedented indictment serve as an aberration, or does it open the floodgates to more criminal arrests for future ex-presidents?

Comedian/commentator Bill Maher predicts that in a vengeful counter-maneuver, once Joe Biden’s out of office, he too will be arrested.

Maher and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, along with conservative columnist Peggy Noonan, are among the many examples of unlikely allies echoing a common theme: Bragg’s indictment is wholly inappropriate and singularly designed to thwart Trump’s chances to win in 2024.

But before drawing that conclusion, let’s look at this indictment from a legal perspective. Law is both substantive and procedural. The principal allegation in this case is that Trump paid pornographic actress Stormy Daniels hush money to keep quiet about a supposed affair they had. Mind you, buying someone’s silence is not against the law when the act in question – an affair – is not illegal. It’s no different than if a public figure paid hush money to someone to keep quiet about any other potential image-damager, like fainting at the sight of blood, or being afraid of mice.

The criminal element comes into play with an allegation by disgraced and jailed perjurer former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that he paid Daniels the hush money himself, and that Trump then reimbursed him through the Trump Organization, classified as “legal fees.” That, DA Bragg purports, is a falsification of business records.

By the way, both Trump and Daniels say they never had an affair. In fact, the only one talking about it is Cohen who, again, is serving time in prison for perjury.

Now here comes the procedural part.

In New York State, in most cases, and particularly for a first-time offender (Trump has never been charged before), the criminal charge of falsifying business records is generally a misdemeanor. In that case, the statute of limitations is two years, meaning that the district attorney’s office has two years from the time of the alleged commission of the crime to prosecute. Trump allegedly falsified these records in 2016, which means the statute of limitations expired in 2018. However, if the accused has the intent to defraud and the intent to commit another crime, then it becomes a low-level felony. Here’s where’s where the plot thickens: by charging Trump with the felony version of the crime, the statute of limitations increases to five years. Even so, it would have expired in 2021, meaning Bragg would be time-barred from brining a case.

However, Bragg is presumably advancing a theory of first impression: that because Trump was president for four years and as such was immune from prosecution, the statute of limitations was ‘tolled’ (suspended) during that time.

If Bragg had followed the normal process in these cases and charged Trump with a misdemeanor, that statute (two years) would have already expired even if Bragg’s theory of tolling it during Trump’s presidency was valid. But in the case of a felony, if it was committed in 2016 and if we can’t count 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, then now, in 2023, the five-year statute of limitations has yet to expire.

Moreover, Bragg has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump intended to falsify his business records with the intent to commit another crime – which, by the way, Bragg never mentioned in the indictment. Technically, he’s not required to do so, but one would think that with this being a monumentally historic indictment, he might’ve clued in the American people about what crime he intends to prove Trump committed, even without actually charging him with it.

The next logical question is: if Bragg really believes that Trump committed another crime, then why didn’t he just charge him with it? Because if that other crime is a federal crime – such as cheating on one’s income taxes – then it would be a federal case and thus out of Bragg’s jurisdiction.

That as well – a state prosecution attaching a federal crime to a state charge to elevate the latter from a misdemeanor to a felony – is unprecedented.

It seems that Bragg has set himself up for failure, because he needs a number of things to go exactly his way and his margin for error is close to zero. Is this really the best use of his time as a district attorney, to dig up a seven-year old misdemeanor charge and make Herculean efforts to inflate it into a felony? Would he really ever have done that to any New York businessman not named Trump?

Unquestionably, there are many Americans – tens of millions, in fact – who despise Trump so intensely that they believe in his case, the ends justify the means. Much like angry townspeople in the old West breaking into a town jail and stringing up a suspect, rather than waiting for the judicial process to take its course.

But is it really worth it? Doesn’t Bragg’s horrific decision put us on the road to banana republicanism? Some will counter that Trump unleashed his own version of banana republicanism on January 6, 2021, when he tried to coerce VP Mike Pence to refuse to proceed with the 2020 election certification process. Yes, that would have been very banana republicky, indeed.

But here’s the difference: Pence put country first and refused to do so. Bragg did not.