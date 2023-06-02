Not Just Tourists: Greece Wants Big Meetings, Conferences Coming

Tourism

ATHENS – Greece is on a path to see more than 30 million tourists – three times the population – arriving in 2023 but it’s also pushing to increase the so-called MICE market: meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

To showcase what the country can offer big meetings, the Greek National Tourism Organization sent tourism products and representatives to the IMEX 2023 international MICE tourism exhibition in Frankfurt, said GTP Headlines.

The Greek delegation had 25 representatives, including the This is Athens-Convention & Visitors Bureauu (ACVB) and the Thessaloniki Convention Bureau (TCB), hotels with business faclities, conference centers and professional congress organizers (PCOs) the report said.

International visitors including entrepreneurs from the United States, Australia and Mexico were introduced to the advantages of organizing conferences and incentive travel in Greece.

GNTO officials and co-exhibitors gave presentations and held private meetings to highlight what Greece can do and entice organizers, even featuring Greek wines and cocktails with masticha and tsipouro as Greek treats.