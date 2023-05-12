Not Just The Skies Watched: Greece’s Navy Builds Up Defenses Too

Society

ATHENS – While Greece is bracing for a possible return to provocations from Turkey after elections there, the Greek Navy is continuing to prop up its arsenal amid disputes over the sovereignty of the seas between the countries.

That was shown at the Athens Defense Exhibition which showcases weapons, coming as the Israeli company IAI bought the Greek company Intracom Defense, specializing in missile launchers, missile subsystems, land and sea tactical communications, and hybrid generation, reported Naval Technology.

The French defense firm Naval Group in October 2022 laid the first block of a frigate for the Greek Navy and in December submitted its Gowind Class Corvettes offer with Greece looking to add more warships.

Developing the Naval Group’s Hellenic Industrial Participation Plan (HIP) is an asset for Greece, transferring its know-how to the Greek defence industry, the military news site said.

Before a recent rapprochement following an earthquake in Turkey and train tragedy in Greece that lessened tensions, Turkish fighter jets had repeatedly violated Greek airspace although both belong to NATO.

MBDA – a consortium of French, British and Italian missile defense companies – is also strengthening its co-operation with the Greek defense industry to develop missile defence systems for naval applications.

GlobalData’s Greece Defence Market 2023-2028 report said the biggest contracts will come from the US and France, with Lockheed Martin, Textron, Naval Group and Dassault Aviation dominating sales.

James Marques, an aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData, said, “Despite being a big shipping industry country, Greece doesn’t build any of their naval vessels. They buy abroad, mostly from Germany, France, Britain and Italy. A large shipyard company mostly builds foreign designs, though.”

“Greece has to contend with being close to tensions in the black sea, managing being a crossing point for refugees and migrants from MENA to Europe, and has bad relations with Turkey. Despite being in NATO together. They have territorial disputes over various islands,” he noted.

Naval Group has a long-term presence in Greece, identifying and building relationships with high-skilled and innovative companies in the Greek defense industry and with research and academic partners, the report said.

Naval Group’s Hellenic Industrial Participation Plan (HIP), defined as part of the FDI frigates for the Hellenic Navy program, has helped local Greek businesses integrate into Naval Group’s supply chain.

The plan saw more than 50 contracts signed involving 60 Hellenic partners since March 2022 and the Corvette program includes further cooperation with partners in Greece.