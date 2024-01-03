Not Just Milk: Baby Formula Prices Higher in Greece Than EU Average

Society

ATHENS – Along with milk, the prices of baby formula are far higher in Greece compared to the average in other European Union countries, the Hellenic Competition Commission said it has found in a survey.

That looked at baby formula for children from 0 to 6 months and from 6 to 12 months in the basic series – excluding features like vitamins – because of the need at those ages, where powdered milk is picked over breast-feeding.

“Milk is the only food (and source of water) for the infant and therefore its only means of survival, from birth to the first four months of its life. It is also recommended as his basic food from five to eight months, while it must continue to be included in its daily diet until it is 12 months old,” it said.

The commission recorded the prices at which these products are sold in the online stores of the two largest supermarkets per member state of the European Union and from pharmacies. It wasn’t said why the prices were higher in Greece.

For Frisolac 0-6 and Frisomel 6-12, prices in Greece are from 32-53 percent higher than the lowest in Latvia. For Almiron 0-6 (Danone-Nutricia) prices in Greece are from 144-171 percent above the lowest price found in Belgium. Almiron 6-12 (Danone-Nutricia) in Greece is sold from 78-136 percent higher than the lowest price for the product found in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In Greece, Milupa 0-6 and 6-12 milks (Danone-Nutricia) are 102-114 percent higher than in Austria, the only country where the label is found and Nestlé 0-6 in Greece is 167-213 percent higher than the lowest in Finland and Sweden.

The price for Nestlé 6-12 is 146-197 percent higher in Greece than the lowest in France. In Greece,Novalac 0-6 and 6-12 is 140-173 percent higher than in pharmacies in Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

While the law requires all baby formula to have the same nutritional value, consumers haven’t switched to cheaper lesser-known brands which are generally less available to them.

While Greece has been cracking down and finding multinational companies for profiteering on food prices in the country, it wasn’t said if any action would be taken in the case of the baby formula price disparities or reasons.