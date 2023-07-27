x

July 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Not Everybody Needs Evidence

July 27, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
APTOPIX Hunter Biden
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Laws state that in order to accuse, bring to court, and convict someone, solid evidence is required. Is this true, or does it apply only wherever and whenever it suits us or benefits certain powerful individuals? Let’s consider three examples that prove the latter.

On April 9, 2003, American soldiers toppled Saddam’s statue in Baghdad. However, the U.S. relied on the testimony of Iraqi chemical engineer Rafid Ahmed Alwan, known by the Defense Intelligence Agency cryptonym ‘Curveball’, to reach that point. Alwan had sought refuge in Germany in 1999 and provided the Germans with information about alleged weapons of mass destruction possessed by Saddam Hussein in exchange for German citizenship, money, and a house. However, the Germans couldn’t corroborate his claims and concluded that he was lying.

Nonetheless, the Americans didn’t care that he was lying or that they had no evidence of Saddam’s nuclear weapons. They proceeded with the invasion of Iraq to topple Hussein, and we all know the consequences with thousands of dead, myriads of refugees, and the rise of ISIS.

More recently, the American-Israeli professor, Gal Luft, accused both Hunter Biden and the current U.S. President, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., of having dealings with the Chinese. There is also evidence in Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop concerning his ‘shady’ dealings with various entities outside the U.S., and many implicate his father, Joe, for knowing what his son was doing in Ukraine. Yet, none of these accusations have led to any action.

Concrete evidence is needed for cases to progress, and of course, this doesn’t happen immediately. It’s slow, painfully slow.

And of course, no one dares to ‘drag’ someone with the name Biden into court. However, for Saddam, the lies were considered solid evidence.

 

RELATED

Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: On Greece’s Inevitable Turn to the Right

To the Editor:The shift of Greek society to the right was expected after the debacle of SYRIZA.

Editorial
History Has Been Made: The Greek Diaspora Can Vote without Restrictions
Guest Viewpoints
Ruth Bader Ginsberg Cost Democrats Roe, Joe Biden May Cost Them the Presidency

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.