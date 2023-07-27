Not Everybody Needs Evidence

Columnists

Laws state that in order to accuse, bring to court, and convict someone, solid evidence is required. Is this true, or does it apply only wherever and whenever it suits us or benefits certain powerful individuals? Let’s consider three examples that prove the latter.

On April 9, 2003, American soldiers toppled Saddam’s statue in Baghdad. However, the U.S. relied on the testimony of Iraqi chemical engineer Rafid Ahmed Alwan, known by the Defense Intelligence Agency cryptonym ‘Curveball’, to reach that point. Alwan had sought refuge in Germany in 1999 and provided the Germans with information about alleged weapons of mass destruction possessed by Saddam Hussein in exchange for German citizenship, money, and a house. However, the Germans couldn’t corroborate his claims and concluded that he was lying.

Nonetheless, the Americans didn’t care that he was lying or that they had no evidence of Saddam’s nuclear weapons. They proceeded with the invasion of Iraq to topple Hussein, and we all know the consequences with thousands of dead, myriads of refugees, and the rise of ISIS.

More recently, the American-Israeli professor, Gal Luft, accused both Hunter Biden and the current U.S. President, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., of having dealings with the Chinese. There is also evidence in Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop concerning his ‘shady’ dealings with various entities outside the U.S., and many implicate his father, Joe, for knowing what his son was doing in Ukraine. Yet, none of these accusations have led to any action.

Concrete evidence is needed for cases to progress, and of course, this doesn’t happen immediately. It’s slow, painfully slow.

And of course, no one dares to ‘drag’ someone with the name Biden into court. However, for Saddam, the lies were considered solid evidence.