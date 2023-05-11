x

May 11, 2023

Not Enough Money to Meet Greece’s Candidates Campaign Promises

May 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Bank of Greece (BoG) governor Yannis Stournaras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
Bank of Greece (BoG) governor Yannis Stournaras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – Candidates running in Greece’s hotly-contested May 21 elections that will bring a new government are making costly promises without the state having the money to pay for them, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras warned.

He told the business newspaper Imerisia there’s not space in the budget to meet the vows – if they’re ever implemented by anyone or just remaign campaign pledges then forgotten.

Between more benefits and tax cuts, the math wasn’t being done by the politicians, he intimated, because the difference between what they want and what can be afforded doesn’t add up.

“Of course, I understand that ahead of the elections things are said that cannot be implemented because if we evaluate correctly everything it is said then we exceed by far any available fiscal space,” he said.

He also said the interest rates will keep rising in 2023 and stay high until 2025 when the European Central Bank (ECB)  expected to achieve its goal to combat inflation that wreaked havoc with budgets.

The ECB’s monetary tightening cycle will end this year if there are no dramatic changes, he said. “Rates will remain where they are today or higher for some time until inflation comes very close to the 2 percent,” he added.

Some 4 ½ years after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($357.49 billion) the country’s debt is still essentially unsustainable and  the highest in the Eurozone of 20 countries of the 27-member European Union using the euro.

Stournaras said that Greece was close to regaining an investment grade rating after being at junk bond status during eight years of bailouts and a decade of seeing foreign investors reluctant to put their money into the country.

He said whichever government comes to power after elections, with two rounds seen being needed, May 21 and July 2, will have to be cautious. “From a fiscal point of view, we ‘re still away from a primary (budget) surplus, which is necessary for the long-term debt viability,” he said.

Stournaras said that the cycle of interest rates rises was nearing its end, but he stressed that we have not yet reached the end. “We cannot say how many increases will be made. This will depend on estimates on inflation, economic growth and financial conditions.”

 

