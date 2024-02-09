Not Enough Doctors, Staff, Greek Children’s Hospital Stops Surgeries

Society

ATHENS – Despite an accelerating economy, Greece’s health sector is still so understaffed that the Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital said it won’t be able to perform surgeries on a regular basis because of a shortage of doctors and aides.

That includes not having enough anesthesiologists and surgical assistants staff, the hospital’s surgical division said, adding that surgeries would be performed only for “critical emergencies” beginning Feb. 12.

“The Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital has been alternating shifts with the Agia Sophia Children’s Hospital every 15 days per month. Despite the large number of cases conducted in its operating rooms, it has for a while now experiencing problem due to staff shortages,” the statement reads.

The problem has been going on for months despite promises by the New Democracy government to recruit thousands more doctors and hospital workers and try to lure back doctors who left the country for better pay and work.

“The program of schedules surgeries stagnates, with the surgical clinics no longer able to provide their services, nor their educational work, since only two of the hospital’s 10 operating theaters are operational,” the hospital said.

The recent retirement of two doctors has further forced active staff to continuously work overtime and surgeons said they have kept asking for additional resources but ignored by hospital officials and the 1st Healthcare region of Attica.