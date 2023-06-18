Not All The World’s Best Pasta Comes from Italy: Three Greek Varies Rank

Food

ATHENS – To no surprise, Italy dominated the TasteAtlas Best Pasta Varieties in the World with 41 of the 50 selections, but Greece had three, tying with Croatia for next, including two from the island of Crete.

The top three were Tagliatelle, Linguine and spaghetti but the first Greek pasta ranked, at #41 was Trahana, small coarse granules made by combining wheat and dairy products such as milk, sour milk, buttermilk, or yogurt.

It’s thought to have ancient origins, and the age-old tradition of its preparation is believed to have been a way of preserving milk in pre-refrigeration times.

It is typically prepared with wheat flour, semolina flour, cracked wheat, or bulgur (especially on Crete), while some versions may also call for the addition of eggs. Traditionally, the mixture is dried in the sun before it’s broken up into uneven-shaped pieces, or can be first boiled to a porridge-like consistency and then sun-dried.

At #33 is Skioufichta from Crete, a traditional handmade pasta made from whole-wheat flour, salt, water, and olive oil or butter. The dough is rolled into thin strips, then cut into pieces that are pressed with a spiral movement of the fingers, resulting in the typical twisted shape of the pasta.

The name of the pasta is derived from the word skioufizo, meaning to twist, referring to this method of production that requires experience and skill. Traditional recipes call for “’burnin”” the pasta in butter, then topping it with large amounts of grated anthotyro or myzithra cheese.

At #25 was Xilopites, also from Crete that’s usually handmade by women at the end of summer. The pasta is typically made with flour, water or milk, olive oil, eggs, and a bit of salt. The dough is cut in narrow stripes or small rectangles, depending on the area.

Also known as hylopites or hilopites, the pasta is dried under the summer sun before it’s stored in white sachets by the housewives in order to be used in the winter. It’s recommended to serve chilopites with grated myzithra cheese and tomato sauce.