Norwegian Activists Video: Greek Coast Guard Pushing Back Refugees

Society

ATHENS – While Greece has repeatedly denied pushing back refugees and migrants, a video from a Norwegian activist group showed what seems to be shows the Greek Coast Guard crew shoving back a rubber dinghy filled with them.

That, said Aegean Boat Report (ABR,) included 47 people – including crying children and babies being held aloft by adults – as the crew used long prods to shove the dinghy away from trying to reach Lesbos.

ABR said the dinghy was stopped off Lesbos by the Greek Coast Guard and a 2 ½ minute video was harrowing, babies and children and people screaming while it showed the crew pushing back the boat.

https://www.euronews.com/2023/10/16/new-video-shows-greek-coast-guard-pushing-back-migrants-in-the-aegean-sea

“The people in the small rubber boat tried the best they could to avoid being stopped, but a rubber boat was no match for a Greek coastal patrol vessel, and the Lambro 57, ID marking ΛΣ-602, stationed on Lesvos, eventually stopped the boat,” the group wrote on X.

ABR monitors people’s movements in the Aegean Sea and has produced what it said was previous evidence of pushbacks, also documented by the New York Times and investigative reporters, including other videos.

ABR said the video it shared, apparently shot on a phone by one of the migrants, shows several masked men aboard the Greek Coast Guard vessel pushing the rubber boat with boat hooks, said EuroNews.

“Usually they try to either destroy the engine itself, or cut off the patrol hose. In many cases they, instead of ramming the engine, (they) end up hurting the people in the boat, or damaging the rubber boat, that potentially could sink it,” ABR wrote.

The group said the 47 refugees were taken aboard the Greek Coast Guard vessel and transported back close to Turkish waters, where they were “forced into two life rafts and left helplessly drifting, in direct violation of international laws and human rights.”

The nonprofit wrote that “this was done in broad daylight, in an area heavily guarded and monitored by the European Border And Coast Guard Agency Frontex, strangely enough, they didn’t see anything.”

The 47 migrants were then rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard, it said, although Turkey has been allowing human traffickers to keep sending them in violation of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union and not been sanctioned.

Euronews said it contacted the Greek Foreign Ministry for comment but there was no initial response. ABR said the footage is the latest allegation against the Coast Guard, which in February was blamed for the drowning of at least two migrants. In May, another clip showed the Greek Coast Guard unlawfully pushing migrants out of the country’s borders, the group said.

The incident comes four months after a fishing vessel sank in international waters near Greece with survivors claiming the Greek Coast Guard caused it to capsize by allegedly towing it further back out to sea.

The Coast Guard vessel turned off cameras to avoid recording the tragedy that saw hundreds drown as it sank, including countless women and children, and the New Democracy government announced a probe.

That came as the administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the Coast Guard it promised to investigate but there hasn’t been another word since whether it was conducted.