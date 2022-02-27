Northern Greece Hit by “Bianca” Weather Front with Heavy Snowfall

Society

FILE- Two local residents try to put anti-skid chains on a car during a snowfall in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

THESSALONIKI – Snow and icy conditions affected traffic in northern Greece on Sunday and led to a ban on trucks on Egnatia Odos, as well as the need to use snow chains, as the adverse weather phenomenon Bianca arrived in Greece.

All traffic was banned on the rural roads around Thessaloniki, Chortiatis-Agios Vassilios and Melissochori-Oreokastro, from the adverse weather conditions. The city itself has been lashed by strong winds and rain since morning, followed by a sharp drop in temperature. Police recommended that drivers be vigilant and follow traffic police directons.

Leaving the main northern Greek city, vehicles are advised to use snow chains, particularly in specific regions of the prefectures of Grevena, Kastoria, Kozani and Florina. Trucks on Egnatia Odos, which links Thrace and Epirus, were banned.

In Epirus on western Greece, it has been snowing at high and medium-high elevations in the Ioannina region. Roads were being cleared from snow by heavy machinery as of early Sunday and salt added to roads.

Drivers using rural roads around Konitsa, Zagori, Tzoumerka Mts and Metsovo are obliged to use snow chains.

Heavy trucks (over 3.5 tons) and vehicles without snow chains were banned as of 15:00 on Sunday at specific parts of the road network in Drama, such as the road leading to the Exochi customs and that connecting the NE Greek city with Sidironeri.

Further south, in Thessaly, authorities are trying to keep the roads cleared of snow that began falling last night. At higher elevations, such as Mt. Pilion, around Larissa, at the mountains around Trikala and Pertouli and as far as Plastiras and Smokovo Lakes and Karditsa, snowfall continued through the day. Authorities are also on alert for rain water overflow on rivers.