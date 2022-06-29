x

June 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Northern California Wildfire Threatens 500 Buildings

June 29, 2022
By Associated Press
California Wildfire
A helicopter drops water on the mountainside as the Rices Fire burns near French Corral, Calif., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said.

The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The flames also threatened power lines, water delivery systems and a state park, Estes said.

A welcome home sign sits at the front gate of a home along Troost Trail, that was saved by firefighters from the Rices Fire on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in California’s Nevada County. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

The rural area is in the Sierra Nevada, northeast of Sacramento and about halfway between the state Capitol and the Nevada border.

Authorities earlier said the fire began with a burning building and the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation.

At an evening news conference, however, Estes said he couldn’t confirm reports that some buildings had been destroyed.

About 350 buildings homes and other buildings were under evacuation orders, county Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

Firefighters fought the blaze on the ground and in the air, with aircraft making dozens of drops of water and fire retardant.

A firefighter assesses the approaching fire along Troost Trail in California’s rural Nevada County as the Rices Fire burned more than 300 acres, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

The fire was one of several in Northern California that flared Tuesday as the state sweltered under summer heat, with temperatures in the Rices Fire area hitting as high as 98 F (36.6 C) with low humidity.

A blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County burned through grass and brush. It threatened about 50 buildings but no damage or injuries were reported and the blaze was 25% contained, fire officials said.

In Glenn County, a fire that charred more than 300 acres (121 hectares) was 65% contained.

Another fire near Davis, west of Sacramento, was contained without building damage or injuries after burning 500 acres (202 hectares), authorities said.

 

RELATED

Politics
NATO Chief: Alliance Faces Biggest Challenge since WWII

MADRID — NATO leaders were sitting down Wednesday to try to turn an urgent sense of purpose triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine into action — and to patch up any cracks in their unity over money and mission.

Politics
Turkey Lifts Its Objections to Sweden, Finland Joining NATO
Society
US Officials Announce More Steps against Monkeypox Outbreak

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings