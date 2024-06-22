x

June 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 85ºF

WORLD

North Macedonia’s Parliament Prepares to Vote on a Proposed Center-Right Government

June 22, 2024
By Associated Press
North Macedonia Government
FILE - Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of the opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, speaks during a celebration on the main square after their party announced victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections, in Skopje, North Macedonia, early Thursday, May 9, 2024. North Macedonia's parliament began a two-day debate leading up to a vote on the new government proposed by a center-right party that won May's national elections. Heading the government is Hristijan Mickoski, a 46-year-old engineering professor who has pledged to continue his center-left predecessors’ efforts to shepherd the small Balkan NATO member into the European Union. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski), File)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament began a two-day debate leading up to a vote on the new government proposed by a center-right party that won May’s national elections.

Heading the proposed government is Hristijan Mickoski, a 46-year-old former engineering professor who has pledged to continue his center-left predecessors’ efforts to shepherd the small Balkan NATO member into the European Union.

But Mickoski’s more nationalist tone could alienate neighboring Bulgaria and Greece, both EU members with the power to hinder his country’s accession to the 27-nation bloc.

Mickoski is expected to win Sunday’s vote easily, having secured the support of 78 lawmakers in the 120-seat house.

His VMRO-DPMNE party heads a coalition that gained just over 43% of the vote in the May 8 elections, winning 58 seats — three short of a governing majority. Mickoski struck a coalition deal with the ethnic Albanian Vredi, or Worth, party and the small leftist ZNAM, securing a comfortable majority.

Under the agreement, VMRO-DPMNE will have 15 ministerial positions, while Vredi and ZNAM will get six and two, respectively.

Mickoski served as an advisor on energy matters to a previous VMRO-DPMNE government in 2015-2017.

His key domestic challenges in government will include enhancing the rule of law while addressing corruption and poverty and reviving a sluggish economy.

But the main issue will be North Macedonia’s path to the EU, which is being blocked by Bulgaria over its demands that the candidate amend its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority. The previous, center-left government promised to make the change, but VMRO-DPMNE has denounced the vow as a “capitulation (to) Bulgarian dictates.”

North Macedonia entered NATO in 2019, following a historic deal with Greece that ended a decades-old dispute over cultural heritage and history and saw the small country change its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia. But VMRO-DPMNE has already made clear its distaste for the agreement, which could jeopardize Athens’ support for its neighbor’s EU accession.

North Macedonia’s new president Gordana Siljanovska Davkova — a VMRO-DPMNE candidate — riled Greek and EU officials by calling her country Macedonia when she took the formal oath of office. She later insisted that she had a “human right” to refer to her country as she liked.

Mickoski said recently he will use the new constitutional name — North Macedonia — during the oath and in all official meetings and events. But he added that he would stick to Macedonia in informal communications.

EU membership negotiations with North Macedonia and fellow-candidate Albania began in 2022 and the process is expected to take years.

Under parliamentary rules, the vote on the government must be held by midnight on Sunday.


By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES Associated Press

RELATED

WORLD
Israeli Strikes on Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill at Least 25 and Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces shelled tent camps for displaced Palestinians outside Gaza's southern city of Rafah on Friday, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 50, according to the territory's health officials and emergency workers.

WORLD
Israeli Strikes on Tent Camps near Rafah Kill at Least 25 and Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
WORLD
Armenia Recognizes a Palestinian State, as Malnutrition Spreads among Children in Gaza

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

Saturday, June 15, evening, a Democratic campaign event in Los Angeles.

BOSTON – The 10th International Summer University was recently held at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Brookline, MA.

Greek-American Daren Metropoulos is a principal at the private-equity firm Metropoulos & Co.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child will campaign with first lady Jill Biden in Pennsylvania this weekend as part of a 2024 election push around the anniversary of the fall of Roe v.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.