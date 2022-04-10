x

April 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

North Macedonia Won’t Break Name Deal With Greece if Regime Changes

April 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Macedonia Greece FILE - Opponents of the deal between Greece and FYROM on the latter country's new name
FILE - Opponents of the deal between Greece and FYROM on the latter country's new name "North Macedonia" light flares protesting outside the parliament in Skopje, FYROM, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

DELPHI – With North Macedonia’s new government on shaky grounds with a bare majority in Parliament and trying to save off snap elections, even if a nationalist party comes to power there would be no change in the terms of the name deal agreed with Greece, said Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska.

Speaking to Kathimerini at the Delphi Economic Forum, she tried to reassure that a new hardline administration wouldn’t try to reverse any part of the deal done with Greece’s former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

That saw Greece give away the name of the province of Macedonia to newly-named North Macedonia – which had been the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia – and saw it admitted to NATO, while some aspects of the agreement remain undone.

“This agreement was marked as one of the most significant achievements in the Balkans in the past decades, and I am convinced that, politics aside, all political parties, when in position to represent the government and the country, will oblige to what has been agreed and signed,” she said of the 2018 so-called Prespes Agreement, named for where it was signed on Lake Prespes, bordering the countries.

Referring to North Macedonia’s accession to NATO, she said it’s a further bulwark against any outside interests in the Balkans, with Russia still having designs and continuing its invasion of Ukraine.

“Looking from today’s perspective, NATO membership for the countries in the Balkans is, quite possibly, the best way to guarantee that the instabilities in Eastern Europe will not spill over in our region,” she said.

She added that North Macedonia’s membership in NATO “is profitable for the Alliance as a whole, for the individual allies, but mostly, for the peace, security and stability of the country and the region.”

Petrovska also noted all NATO allies are in agreement the Alliance must boost its presence on the eastern borders as a further disincentive against Russia making any moves although Baltic countries – former Soviet states who are in NATO – worry they would be abandoned if Russia strikes there.

“It is necessary and called for by the new security situation on the European continent,” she added, noting that the new friendship with Greece after the signing of the Prespes agreement has opened more possibilities for cooperation, especially in the area of defense.

“We have passed the responsibility for the safety of our skies to an ally, but we have done that in clear conscience, confident in the capacity of the Hellenic Armed Forces and the willingness to protect a neighboring allied country,” she stressed.

RELATED

Politics
US Envoy Says EastMed Pipeline Dead, Dendias Says Not So

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has disputed that the stalled EastMed pipeline involving Greece, Cyprus and Israel is dead in the water, although United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Washington won’t support it.

Society
Light Quake Jolts the Town of Thiva
Politics
Polls Open in 1st Round of France’s Presidential Election

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings