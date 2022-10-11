x

October 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

North Macedonia: Police Find 44 Migrants Crammed into Truck

October 11, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE- A migrant stands behind fence at a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
FILE - A migrant stands behind fence at a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia have detained 44 Syrian migrants, including 14 minors, found carefully hidden in a truck near the southern border with Greece, authorities said Tuesday.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a migrant-smuggling ring.

A police statement said the migrants were found late Monday during a routine check on a road near the town of Valandovo. They were inside a specially constructed hiding place within the large vehicle.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and to have been headed to Serbia, on their way to wealthier European countries. They were taken to a holding facility pending deportation to Greece.

Police say the Balkan migration route, which leads through North Macedonia, has become more active again this year after the end of pandemic-era travel restrictions.

RELATED

Society
More Americans Want Greek Golden Visas, Residency, EU Passports

ATHENS - Americans are joining the rush to invest enough in Greece to receive residency permits and Golden Visas that give them valuable EU passports, said the United States’ real estate service Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Politics
Report Says Turkey Plans Secret Escalation of Tensions With Greece
Politics
Renewable Sources – Briefly – Cover All of Greece’s Power Demand

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Blasts Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities in Deadly Strikes (Video)

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings