x

July 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

None Have Won Unity, But UN Will Name New Cyprus Envoy

July 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus UN
U.N Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas Miroslav Jenca, left, and Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A long line of diplomats who’ve failed to help broker reunification of Cyprus, split by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions that saw the northern third occupied, will soon see another trying to broker an answer.

Who it will be is due to be announced soon, Greek-Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou said, The Cyprus Mail reported, indicating that Miroslav Jenca, an UN official from Slovakia, is the front-runner.

Jenca, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, met President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 1, the paper said.

Jenca reportedly said that following instuctions from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who was at the last round of failed reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana – he was on a fact-finding mission.

Menelaou confirmed that Jenca’s visit was tied to Guterres hoping to resume the talks under UN guidelines that have been rejected by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar who said reunification is off the table and he will talk about his demands that the UN recognize the isolated occupied territory.

The issue of the appointment of a special envoy by UN was discussed during the meeting, with Anastasiades telling reporters later that the role would be assumed by UN officials instead of an independent diplomat.

They also discussed so-called Confidence Building Measures that have brought no confidence, after t, following a statement by Guterres’ Special Representative Colin Stewart said trust is missing.

Following his contacts in Nicosia, Jenca visited the three guarantor powers of security on the divided island, Greece, Turkey and former ruling Colonial power the United Kingdom which still has military bases there.

Menelaou added that the government has not yet received the proposals of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar which he was expected to hand over to the UN official who will be tasked with trying to find an answer that’s eluded everyone.

RELATED

Society
Cypriots Urged Not to Fly This Summer Over Flights Disruptions

NICOSIA - While Cypriot airports are less affected by air travel turmoil because of a shortage of pilots and staffs on international airlines – despite massive subsidies given the industry – Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios suggested Cypriots not to travel in July and August.

Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Leader Says Greece, Cyprus Want Island Rule
Politics
Anastasiades Meets Erdogan at NATO, Ready to Talk Reunification

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings