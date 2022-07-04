None Have Won Unity, But UN Will Name New Cyprus Envoy

Politics

U.N Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas Miroslav Jenca, left, and Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A long line of diplomats who’ve failed to help broker reunification of Cyprus, split by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions that saw the northern third occupied, will soon see another trying to broker an answer.

Who it will be is due to be announced soon, Greek-Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou said, The Cyprus Mail reported, indicating that Miroslav Jenca, an UN official from Slovakia, is the front-runner.

Jenca, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, met President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 1, the paper said.

Jenca reportedly said that following instuctions from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who was at the last round of failed reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana – he was on a fact-finding mission.

Menelaou confirmed that Jenca’s visit was tied to Guterres hoping to resume the talks under UN guidelines that have been rejected by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar who said reunification is off the table and he will talk about his demands that the UN recognize the isolated occupied territory.

The issue of the appointment of a special envoy by UN was discussed during the meeting, with Anastasiades telling reporters later that the role would be assumed by UN officials instead of an independent diplomat.

They also discussed so-called Confidence Building Measures that have brought no confidence, after t, following a statement by Guterres’ Special Representative Colin Stewart said trust is missing.

Following his contacts in Nicosia, Jenca visited the three guarantor powers of security on the divided island, Greece, Turkey and former ruling Colonial power the United Kingdom which still has military bases there.

Menelaou added that the government has not yet received the proposals of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar which he was expected to hand over to the UN official who will be tasked with trying to find an answer that’s eluded everyone.